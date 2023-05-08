English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

8 May 2023 6.30 pm

Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 23 March 2023, Lassila & Tikanoja plc has transferred 8 484 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 10,37 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 5 May 2023.

After the transfer on 8 May 2023, the company holds a total of 644 772 shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

