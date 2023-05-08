2D Materials Global Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 25.3%

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2D Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Material Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 2D materials market is projected to reach $4,000.0 million by 2031 from $526.1 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The demand for 2D materials is anticipated to grow with the increasing demand from the end-use industries such as composite and coatings, energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and others.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period of 2022-2031, the increasing adoption of 2D materials in the healthcare industry and the increasing adoption of non-graphene 2D materials such as Mxene, TMDCs, Hexagonal boron nitride, and others are expected to further fuel the advancement of the global 2D materials market. However, the high cost of production is anticipated to hinder market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global 2D materials market is in the growth phase. Rising sales of fuel cell vehicles and increasing focus on decarbonization and controlling pollutants are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, due to high demand from the end-user industries and growing demand for transparent conductive films (TCF) in the electronics industry are expected to increase the demand for the 2D materials market.

Moreover, the global 2D materials market is expected to benefit from the expanding market of nanomaterials, which is expected to promote market expansion. The requirement for 2D materials is being stimulated by photovoltaics and sports equipment as well.

Industrial Impact

Growing demand for energy storage devices and electronics is the main driving force behind the growing interest in the 2D materials market. As a result, these materials are getting prominence in a variety of industries, including composite and coatings, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and energy storage devices, among others. One area where implementation has been significantly greater is composite and coatings, which have created opportunities for both existing market participants and market entrants.

Furthermore, 2D materials have a moderate to high impact on end-user industries; however, in the upcoming future, with increased production of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, biomedical devices, and other applications, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Recent Developments in the Global 2D Materials Market

In September 2022, NanoXplore purchases XG Sciences' assets. This procurement greatly enhances its intangible assets associated with graphene and battery materials augmented by graphene, and it also expedites the industry's entry into the rechargeable batteries material market.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global 2D materials market:

Growing adoption of 2D materials in energy storage

Strong growth of 2D materials in the healthcare industry

Growing demand for transparent conductive films in electronics industry

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Lack of large-scale production of high-quality graphene

High cost of production

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global 2D materials market has been segmented by different end users, among which composite and coatings captured around 35.1% of the market as of 2021.

Other end users, including energy storage devices, accounted for around 22.7%, the electronics industry accounted for 14.9%, semiconductor accounted for 6.1%, pharmaceutical accounted for 3.1%, automobiles accounted for 8.2%, and other end-use industry accounted for 9.9% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of value.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1 (by Material Type): Graphene

NanoXplore Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Ossila Ltd

ACS Material LLC

American Elements

2D Materials Pte Ltd.

Blackleaf

BASF SE

6Carbon Technology

Garmor Tech

Nitronix Nanotechnology Corporation

PlanarTECH LLC

AVANZARE INNOVACION TECNOLOGICA S.L.

XlynX Materials Inc.

Layer One

2D Water

Company Type 2 (by Material Type): Black Phosphorus

Smart-elements GmbH

Ossila Ltd.

Company Type 3 (by Material Type): Mxene

Ossila Ltd.

ACS Material LLC

Company Type 4 (by Material Type): TMDCs

Ossila Ltd

6Carbon Technology

PlanarTECH LLC

Company Type 5 (by Material Type): Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Ossila Ltd

6Carbon Technology

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $526.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of 2D materials in Energy Storage

1.2.1.2 Strong Growth of 2D Materials in the Healthcare Industry

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Electronic Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Large-Scale Production of High-Quality Graphene

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Production

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Expanding Market of Nanomaterials for Easily accessible Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Increasing Opportunities for Non-Graphene 2D Materials

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Application

2.1 Global 2D Materials Market (Applications and Specifications)

2.1.1 Global 2D Materials Market (by End User)

2.1.1.1 Composite and Coatings

2.1.1.2 Energy Storage Devices

2.1.1.3 Electronics

2.1.1.4 Automobiles

2.1.1.5 Pharmaceuticals

2.1.1.6 Semiconductors

2.1.1.7 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

3 Products

3.1 Global 2D Materials Market (Products and Specifications)

3.1.1 Global 2D Materials Market (by Material Type)

3.1.1.1 Graphene

3.1.1.2 Black Phosphorous

3.1.1.3 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

3.1.1.4 Hexagonal Boron Nitride

3.1.1.5 Mxenes

3.1.1.6 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, By Material Type, 2021

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.5.1 Average Pricing Analysis, 2D Materials (by Region), 2021-2031

3.5.2 Average Global Pricing Analysis (by Material Type), 2021-2031

3.5.3 Average Regional Level Pricing Analysis (by Material Type), 2021-2031

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, By Material Type

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2021

5.2 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzes75

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment