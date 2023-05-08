Managers' Transactions - Pasi Tolppanen

English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

8 May 2023 6.35 pm



Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Pasi Tolppanen



Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj



LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 31072/4/4



Transaction date: 2023-05-08



Outside a trading venue



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009010854



Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details



(1): Volume: 1157 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):



Volume: 1157 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR





LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241

