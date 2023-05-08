The Green Chelates Natural Chelating Agents Market is Projected To Reach USD 6.2 billion By 2030, From USD 4.11 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 5.00% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Chelates Natural Chelating Agents Market size was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2023 to 2030.. The Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market Analysis Report is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and providing future market potential for different product segments with their market penetration in various applications and end-uses.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

Green chelates/natural chelating agents are extensively used in cleaning applications. This application is segmented into household cleaning and industrial cleaning. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning. Industrial cleaning includes mechanical dishwashing, transport cleaning, hard surface cleaning, biocidal detergents, and metal cleaning.

Green chelates/natural chelating agents are used in automatic dishwashing to prevent scale formation on the heating element of the machine. In addition, the use of green chelates/natural chelating agents suppresses filming and spotting, especially, in the rinse phase. Green chelates/natural chelating agents also boost the effectiveness of biocides.

Organization Size Outlook:

The global market is segmented by application into detergent, personal care, pulp & paper, chemicals, food & beverage, and others. Sodium gluconate is the sodium salt of gluconic acid produced by fermentation of glucose. It is predominately used for technical applications as an effective set retarder and plasticizer in concrete admixtures, as well as a chelating agent for calcium and magnesium ions in industrial, institutional, and household cleaning products. In personal care products, sodium gluconate is used as a chelating agent (replacement of EDTA) as well as a powerful moisturizing ingredient. Use of sodium gluconate in food applications such as in formulation of high-intensity sweeteners, mineral salts, and cleaning operations of food processing equipment has increased, thus driving its demand.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the greatest regional market, accounting for more than forty percent of the global revenue share. North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, was the second largest regional market, accounting for over 20% of global revenue share. APAC accounted for over sixty percent of the global market share. Numerous firms primarily engaged in detergent application segmentation and personal care products, including shampoos, dominate the European market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $6.2 billion By Deployment Type Sodium Gluconate

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

Awareness of the benefits of using these chemicals in personal care formulations and food and beverages. Growing demand for green chelates due to their excellent properties in terms of environmental and human toxicity. Strict laws are protecting the environment and water resources. The ecological footprint is readily biodegradable, profitable, and negligible The growing demand for green chelates is due to their excellent properties in terms of environmental and human toxicity. Growth of rapidly changing consumer goods industry in emerging economies Ethical and environmental responsibility of the main actors of the supermarket Easy availability of conventional chelating agents.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Industries

Regions and Countries Covered

