Virtual United States FDA Training Course: Understanding Key Factors When Working with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

This course has been designed to provide an essential overview of the key factors when working with the FDA.

It will equip senior managers and project managers with pivotal information to enable them to interact with their teams and ask critical questions to ensure the best outcomes when making applications to the FDA.

The programme will provide an overview of the US FDA's organisational divisions and examine the drug development regulations. It will provide a valuable guide through the review options and discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) process and how the FDA deals with Generics and Biosimilars.

For those short on time this course is for you, as you will receive a focused and comprehensive overview of the key strategic considerations when making applications to the FDA.

Benefits of Attending

Learn the critical factors involved when embarking on product development for the US market

Understand how to communicate effectively about US activities throughout the organisation

Know the structure of the FDA and how it works

Understand how to comply with the regulations and requirements

Discover the best review process for your application

Learn the requirements and processes for biologics and advanced therapies

Review the key differences between the EU and FDA applications for Generics (ANDA) and Biosimilars (315k)

Get the opportunity to understand the complexities and discuss best approaches with an expert in this area

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Starts-ups

Pharmaceutical Executives

Senior Management

Business Development Managers

Regulatory Strategists

Project Managers

All those who wish to broaden their knowledge on working with the FDA

Agenda

Overview of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Brief history of the FDA and Regulations and how we got to where we are today

Review the FDA's organisation by division

Examining the Drug Development Regulations in the US

Clinical trials and Investigational New Drug (INDs)

Discover who is involved in the development and the types of INDs

Basic understanding of the IND content and timings

FDA Meetings

Review the various FDA meetings in accordance with PDUFA VII (Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments)

Evaluation of FDA Review Options

Understanding the following FDA review options:

Fast track/Priority review/Accelerated review/Breakthrough status

Understand the importance of Cell and Gene Therapy in FDA and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapies (RMAT) Process/Interact

Reviewing the New Drug Application (NDA) process/Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) Process

Defining full NDAs/BLA

Examining the NDA categories

Explaining abbreviated NDAs and 505 (b) (2)

Understand ANDA (Generics) and 351K (Biosimilars) Applications

Review of key differences to EU

Overview of regulatory positions

US strategies for development

Review the Importance of Lifecycle Management in the US

Annual reports

Change being Effective

Prior Approval Supplements

Comparison to EU variation regulation

