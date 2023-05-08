United States Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Toppings (Margherita, Chicken, Pepperoni, Sicilian, Bacon, Breakfast), By Crust (Thin, Regular/Restaurant Style, Gluten-free), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. frozen pizza market size was estimated to reach USD 11.33 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the major drivers propelling the market expansion over the forecast period is increasing demand for convenient food options such as frozen pizzas among busy individuals with hectic lifestyles. Moreover, the increased availability of frozen through numerous retail channels and their surging expansion coupled with an increasing standard of living and growing disposable income are the major factors contributing to the growth.



Frozen pizzas are easy and quick to prepare which makes them a preferable option for a wide consumer base. Frozen pizzas have a longer shelf life along with being convenient owing to which individuals with busy schedules stock frozen pizzas and have them whenever needed which is further fueling the market growth.

Moreover, frozen pizzas have a consistent quality and various players operating in the market are launching these products with new toppings and flavors owing to which they are a popular choice of food among consumers thus contributing to the market expansion.



The chicken segment dominated the market by holding a major share in 2022. Many Americans enjoy the taste of chicken on their pizza, as it adds a savory and meaty flavor that complements the cheese and sauce.

Chicken is considered a healthier meat option than some other toppings like pepperoni or sausage, as it is lower in fat and calories. Frozen pizza is a popular choice of food for many consumers as it is convenient and easy to prepare. In addition, chicken is often less expensive than other meat toppings, making it a more budget-friendly option for families and individuals on a tight budget.



Southwest U.S. accounted for the largest share of the market. Frozen pizza is a popular food choice in the southwest region of the U.S. because it is quick and easy to prepare. This is especially true in areas with large populations of busy working individuals or families. Frozen pizza can be a relatively inexpensive food option compared to eating out or purchasing fresh ingredients to cook from scratch.



Frozen pizza comes in a wide variety of flavors and toppings, which can appeal to a range of tastes and preferences among consumers in the region. Frozen pizza is widely available through various distribution channels such as convenience stores throughout the southwest region of the U.S., making it a convenient option for many people.



Major players in the U.S. frozen pizza industry engage in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, global expansion, and other such strategies to gain a larger market share.



U.S. Frozen Pizza Market Report Highlights

Northeast is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as purchasing convenience, affordability, and availability of a variety of products are contributing to market growth.

Bacon segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment's expansion is mostly driven by the growing popularity of bacon as a topping on pizza as it has a smoky and savory flavor.

The gluten-free segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing preferences of consumers for these products owing to the increasing number of individuals being gluten intolerant.

The online segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing sale of frozen through online channels due to beneficial factors such as discounts, convenience, and others is aiding in the segment growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Nestle

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc.

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Hansen Foods, LLC

One Planet Pizza

Dr. Oetker

Rich Products Corporation

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Frozen Specialties Inc.

Miracapo Pizza Company

Richelieu Foods, Inc.

K.T.'s Kitchens Inc.

Molinaro's Fine Italian Foods Limited

Champion Foods, LLC

Lucia's Pizza

No Limit, LLC

Wegmans Food Markets

Screamin' Sicilian Pizza

