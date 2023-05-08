CareCentrix Achieves NCQA Accreditation in Utilization Management

HARTFORD, Conn., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, a leading home-centered care company, announced today that it achieved Accreditation in Utilization Management from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation focuses on consumer protection and improvement in service to customers. Standards recognize that organizations that apply for accreditation have open access networks, and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs.

“CareCentrix is committed to coordinating the right patient care at the right time from hospital to home, and we're proud that this NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation validates our efforts,” said CareCentrix CEO Steve Horowitz. “It is tremendously important to effectively manage care, and our approach factors in the whole person to ensure everyone gets the care experience that will best meet their needs.”

“Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that CareCentrix has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix offers value-based home solutions to payors and health systems to help more of their members access the home care they need, when they need it. Through a single platform, CareCentrix coordinates multiple, complex home care needs for over 19 million members through a national network of approximately 7,400 provider locations, resulting in a simplified patient and physician experience. For over 25 years, CareCentrix’s focus on the whole person has improved continuity of care, reduced unnecessary readmissions and unnecessary emergency department utilization, and has delivered positive financial results for health plans. With proprietary HomeFirst Analytics to stratify risk and optimize care delivery, CareCentrix takes on the complexities of care coordination and management of care in the home to provide our clients with essential insights into care at home. CareCentrix has been named one of Fierce Healthcare’s 2022 “Fierce 15” companies and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services. CareCentrix is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and employs more than 1,900 people across the country. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

NCQA has reviewed and accredited CareCentrix’s Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org .