Modern Métis Woman 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients

KINGSTON, Ontario, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) is thrilled to announce the three outstanding recipients of its 2022-2023 scholarship: Camryn Dewar from Montclair State University, Ashley Nicole Matthews from Sault College, and Rebecca Toman from Lakehead University.

Ms. Dewar, a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, is being recognized for her activism and exceptional musical talent.

Ms. Matthews, a member of the Métis Nation of Ontario, is being celebrated for her remarkable contributions to the medical field and her goal to pursue midwifery in her future career.

Ms. Toman, also a member of the Métis Nation of Ontario, is being recognized for her valuable experiences with community.

Visit https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarship-winners/ to learn more about these exceptional scholars.

About Modern Métis Woman

Modern Métis Woman is committed to making post-secondary education accessible for Indigenous women in Canada. The organization provides post-secondary scholarships to self-identifying Indigenous women and art scholarships to Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists in Canada. Modern Métis Woman also accepts submissions of photos, short stories, novels, blogs, poems, paintings, and other creative expressions of art that support or are created by Indigenous peoples.

Submissions can be made on their website: https://modernmetiswoman.com/submissions/

The Scholarship

Modern Métis Woman is a private, non-profit micro-finance organization that supports Indigenous women's education by providing scholarships yearly.

Apply for the scholarship here: https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarships/

