AgileThought Launches New Gaming Guild

IRVING, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, announced today the launch of its newest guild, Gaming, dedicated to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to the rapidly growing gaming industry, as well as non-gaming businesses looking to harness the power of gamification for increased engagement. The new Gaming Guild will encompass five distinct practices: Game Engineering, Game Design & Gamification, Art & Content Production, Game Testing, and LiveOps & Player Support.



"AgileThought has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, and the launch of the Gaming Guild is a natural extension of our commitment to providing the best solutions for our clients in a fast-paced and dynamic industry," said Manuel Senderos, CEO at AgileThought. "The Gaming Guild not only allows us to cater to the needs of the gaming industry but also enables us to help non-gaming businesses unlock the full potential of gamification to drive user engagement and loyalty."



The Gaming Guild will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed for game developers, publishers, platform providers, and non-gaming businesses:

Game Engineering: Specializing in developing robust, high-performance game engines, backend systems, and network infrastructure to ensure smooth gameplay experiences across all platforms.



Game Design & Gamification: Creating captivating game concepts, mechanics, and narratives, as well as incorporating gamification elements into non-gaming applications to enhance user engagement and retention.



Art & Content Production: Crafting visually stunning and immersive game worlds through a combination of cutting-edge graphics, animation, sound design, and storytelling techniques.



Game Testing: Ensuring the quality and performance of games by conducting thorough testing, including functionality, compatibility, localization, and user experience assessments.



LiveOps & Player Support: Providing end-to-end solutions for live game operations, including community management, customer support, and data-driven monetization strategies to ensure player satisfaction and long-term success.



"The gaming industry has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, and we see enormous potential in the market,” said Alejandro Manzocchi, CTO at AgileThought. "By offering a full suite of services tailored to both gaming and non-gaming industries, we are positioning ourselves as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to create engaging and immersive experiences for their users."

The Gaming Guild will be led by a team of industry veterans who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in game development, design, and operations. By combining this deep knowledge with AgileThought's proven track record in delivering digital transformation solutions, the Gaming Guild is poised to become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the competitive gaming landscape and beyond.

About AgileThought, Inc.

At AgileThought (Nasdaq: AGIL), we reimagine the future and make it possible through our ability to take complex problems into simple solutions. We help companies around the world discover, design, and deliver living digital solutions that set a new standard for their market. Our ability to scale yet stay nimble is why Fortune 1000 customers continue to trust us with their biggest challenges. Find out how at agilethought.com

AgileThought. Connections for Life.

