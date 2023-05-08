Investigation of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (“E2open,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETWO) complied with federal securities laws. On May 1, 2023, the Company announced its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results, revealing SaaS revenue was down 6.6% down from the same period in the year prior. The Company also issued revenue guidance for its fiscal year 2024 for between $545 and $555 million, below consensus estimates. Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased E2open stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/e2open/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com



