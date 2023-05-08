New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Retinal Implants Market to Reach $119.3 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Retinal Implants estimated at US$47.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$119.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.1% over the period 2022-2030. Implantable Miniature Telescope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$69.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Argus II segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Retinal Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Abbott Vascular

- Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.

- Bionic Vision Australia

- Drager Medical GmbH

- Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

- Nano Retina

- Philips Healthcare

- Pixium Vision SA

- Retina Implant AG

- Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

- VisionCare, Inc.

- Visus Technology, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Retinal Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implantable Miniature Telescope by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Implantable Miniature

Telescope by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Argus

II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Argus II by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retina Implant Alpha AMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Retina Implant Alpha AMS

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Retinal Implants Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retinal

Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,

Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable

Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and

Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Retinal

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant

Alpha AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

