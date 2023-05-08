HBNC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HBNC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Horizon investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/horizon-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=39033&wire=3

HBNC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Horizon during the relevant time frame, you have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

