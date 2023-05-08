Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Reached US$ 15.8 Billion In 2022. The Market Expects To Reach US$ 33.9 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 12.6% During 2022-2030.| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt

Farmington, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. The market expects to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2022-2030. The study examines the scale and growth potential of the global supply chain management market, as well as factors that may impede its expansion. The study provides a Porter's five forces analysis of the global SCM market forecast to determine the impact of a vast array of factors, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, the competitive pressure of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the bargaining power of buyers, on the global supply system management market trends.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

The on-premises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The cloud-based segment is expected to experience significant growth at CAGR during the forecast period. Companies are adopting cloud-based solutions for greater adaptability and flexibility in the supply chain process. It also offers various benefits, such as increased processing capabilities, storage, cost-effective pricing structures, and a reduction in operational overhead. These benefits are fueling market growth.

Organization Size Outlook:

The growth can be attributed to increased demand for constant monitoring systems and automation features such as advanced shipment notification management, customizable notifications, in-transit status updates, user-configurable dashboards, and visual supply chain maps in numerous large-sized industries. SCM also provides access to precise real-time freight analytics and the flexibility to generate reports enabling large enterprises to make better business decisions such as supply planning, inventory planning, and distribution planning, among others. The market is growing due to a considerable increase in the requirement for software in large enterprises to collect essential business data such as inventory volumes, expected sales data, supplier details, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the global supply chain management software industry during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of leading supply chain management software manufacturers in the region. Also an important factor is the increasing implementation of this software technology by governments and major regional manufacturers in key industries such as transportation and logistics sectors in key industries such as railways, aviation, etc. market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of SCM software in the retail sector is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the industry in the region.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers & Challenges:



The growth of the supply network management software market is due in large part to the launch of supply network visibility and event management. A big trend in the supply network management software market is the growing need for fleet management in the logistics services business. This is expected to have a positive effect in the coming years. The high cost of entry and the fact that open-source software is available will be major problems for the supply network management software business over the next few years.

