Mineral Sunscreen Market Revenue to Reach USD 1.6 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%: Reveals TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mineral sunscreen market was valued at USD 960.0 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2031.



Increase in outdoor activity, greater skin cancer awareness, and expansion of personal care industry are likely to drive the global mineral sunscreen market. Consumers opt for healthy skincare regimes in order to reap long-term benefits. This is expected to drive market demand for mineral sunscreens.

Surge in demand for sunscreen-containing cosmetics, rise in awareness about skin cancer, and increase in incidence of skin allergies are driving people to use sunscreen on a regular basis and protect themselves from UV radiation. Vitamin E-infused sunscreen is expected to gain popularity, as vitamin E is well recognized for reversing the symptoms of aging by reducing UV damage to the skin.

When sunscreen is applied topically to the skin, part of the ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun light is absorbed or reflected, which helps to avoid sunburn. The most common ingredients in mineral sunscreen are zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or a blend of the two, or the ingredients in micronized form. In the outermost skin layers, it acts as a natural sunscreen that helps reflect as well as scatter UV rays. Physical sunscreen is another name for mineral sunscreen, as they physically stop the sun's rays from reaching the skin. As over-the-counter (OTC) products, sunscreen products are subject to FDA regulation.

Global Mineral Sunscreen Market: Key Players

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Avalon Natural Products, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

New Avon Company

Australian Gold LLC

La Roche-Posay

Key Findings of Market Report

Increase in popularity of natural, organic, and cruelty-free personal care products throughout the world is anticipated to drive global mineral sunscreen business growth. Mineral sunscreen is made with a number of organic components, including cucumber fruit extract, green tea leaf extract, shea butter, and alumina. Increase in availability of sunscreens with an array of active biological and physical components for different skin requirements is anticipated to propel market development.



The FDA suggests employing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or more to shield users from UVA and UVB radiation. E-commerce websites are expected to witness increase in sales of sun care products in the next few years. This is due to popularity and growing market share of mineral sunscreens with SPF-30–49 and SPF-50+. Customers pick the SPF of their sunscreen depending on the amount of time they plan to spend under the sun.



Global Mineral Sunscreen Market: Growth Drivers

Mineral sunscreens are recommended by dermatologists, as these offer broad-spectrum UVB and UVA protection, while offering a lower risk of skin reactions than chemical-based sunscreens. The two most popular mineral sunscreen ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, have FDA certifications stating that they are both harmless and useful. Consequently, the market demand for mineral sunscreen is growing as these products are increasingly used.



Sports, outdoor adventures, and leisure pursuits are becoming increasingly popular. This is increasing the usage of products with mineral sunscreen. Prolonged sun exposure causes approximately 90% of nonmelanoma skin cancers, based on the Skin Cancer Foundation findings. Once they are aware of the risks associated with extended exposure to sunlight, end-users are more inclined to buy high-quality sunscreens. Mineral sunscreen begins to function immediately, as opposed to chemical sunscreen, which needs between 20 and 30 minutes to act after application.



Global Mineral Sunscreen Market: Regional Landscape

The global market for mineral sunscreen is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Rise in interest in beach-related sports events & beach holidays, increase in concerns about skin cancer, and surge in usage of sunscreens are likely to drive market expansion in North America. Increase in demand for pure and organic products is expected to fuel market demand for mineral sunscreens in the region.



Global Mineral Sunscreen Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Cream

Lotion

Gel

Others

Skin Type

Sensitive

Normal

Oily

Dry

Combination



Sun Protection Factor (SPF)

Up to SPF 29

SPF 30 to SPF 49

SPF 50 and More



Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex



Price Range

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



