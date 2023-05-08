Cool Breeze Pools Offers “Have A Pool By Summer” Campaign

Brentwood, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brentwood, Tennessee -

The team at Cool Breeze Pools has been digging pools for more than a decade as a subcontractor for some of the largest pool installation companies in the Nashville area.

After acquiring these years of design, excavation, installation, and fulfilment experience, the team at Cool Breeze Pools is excited to announce that they are going out on their own as one of the most experienced pool installers in Tennessee

As part of this launch, the team at Cool Breeze is excited to launch their “Have a Pool By Summer” campaign. The team uses its experience and industry connections with Sun Pools to offer faster pool design and installation than its competitors.

Pools create memories. From pool parties to grandkids playing in them, pools are often the heartbeat of the family nucleus. “It’s just peaceful to sit around the water and read,” says Cool Breeze CEO Gary Williams.

Plus, pools are surprisingly easy to maintain. “I have a robot named George,” says Mr. Williams “He cleans every square inch of my pool.”

To stay ahead of the competition, Cool Breeze has developed an easy-to-follow 8-step process to keep their pool builds on track. Depending on the permitting process, homeowners can be swimming in their pool in as little as six weeks from the time they first call for an estimate.

Cool Breeze can install chlorine or saltwater in-ground pools and spas for families (in Middle and Southern Tennessee. They offer a large selection of pools to choose from; including models that include waterfalls. For peace of mind, all pools come with a 50-year structural warranty and are ready to install.

Thanks to a partnership with Sun Pools, pools can be surprisingly affordable, making them highly accessible to many of Tennessee’s families who are looking for years of multi-generational family fun.

