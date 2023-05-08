SodexoMagic Appoints Charles Johnson as President

Gaithersburg, Md., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMagic, the joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Johnson as its new President. Johnson, who played an instrumental role in creating SodexoMagic by proposing and brokering the deal between MJE and Sodexo, brings a wealth of experience in business strategy and development to the position.

“This is a full circle moment and we are excited to welcome Charles back to SodexoMagic," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman and CEO of MJE and Owner of SodexoMagic. "His experience, expertise in our business, and strong relationships will be critical in driving SodexoMagic's growth and building on our reputation as the premier Minority Business Enterprise in our industry.”

During his previous tenure as vice president of business development at SodexoMagic for seven years, Johnson helped make the company the fastest-growing minority-owned food and facilities service company in the U.S. He returns to SodexoMagic after starting Ideal Concepts Group, a consulting firm which focuses on strategy, government relations, and supplier diversity. Johnson also served as Vice President-Partner of FH Paschen, a Chicago-based general contractor and construction management firm with annual revenue of $800 million, and is a co-founder of Art in Motion School in Chicago, which educates over 600 students.

"I am honored to be appointed as the President of SodexoMagic and to be part of such a dynamic organization," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with the SodexoMagic team to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients and further strengthen our position as the leader of our industry."

Johnson will report to the SodexoMagic Board of Directors, led by Mr. Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Sarosh Mistry, CEO of Sodexo North America.

About SodexoMagic:

SodexoMagic is a joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE) that provides food and facilities management services to corporate, education, healthcare, and government clients. SodexoMagic is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality services to its clients.