Legiit Launches Industry’s First Built-in SEO Interface with its Get More Stuff Done Dashboard

Freelance platform Legiit introduces a game changer to help businesses improve SEO strategies and boost ranking.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a crucial aspect of digital marketing that involves optimizing a website to rank higher on search engine results pages (SERPs). It's an ever-evolving field that requires a deep understanding of search algorithms, user intent, and content optimization.

With Legiit, a leading freelance marketplace, businesses can easily find reliable SEO services and benefit from the platform’s recently launched Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard.

According to Chris. M. Walker, CEO and founder of Legiit, the dashboard is the cornerstone of the Legiit platform and provides businesses with everything they need to run, grow, and scale a business. “The Legiit dashboard will help you keep control of your business, know what’s going on, and take it to wherever you want to take it,” he said.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard uses a complex series of variables to generate the Legiit score and provide businesses with a high-level snapshot of their online and digital marketing performance.

Getting an automated weekly overall picture from the score helps a business refine its SEO strategies by hiring freelancers on the platform or using the Legiit Dashboard’s comprehensive suite of tools to enhance its ranking.

The Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard is unique in the industry with no other platform offering such tools. It is available free to the platform’s members and can be upgraded to the Legiit Plus Plan and Agency Plan for a reasonable price at $25 and $99 respectively.

For more information, visit https://go.legiit.com/dashboard

With over 4.6 billion internet users worldwide, businesses cannot afford to ignore the potential of online marketing. SEO services are essential for any business to establish a strong online presence and the launch of Legiit’s innovative new dashboard is a game changer for many businesses in various industries.

The Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard helps to measure and improve page speed by checking daily site speed, and when required, provides solutions to the problem or refers vendors that can fix it. The dashboard also performs real-time uptime monitoring of websites and sends an instant notification if any issues ensue and the website goes down.

But having a great website is only the first step for an online business, and for it to have visibility to be easily searchable, it has to rank high in SERPs. With the dashboard’s built-in On-Page SEO Audiit tool, businesses can quickly analyze what works and replicate it on their site with little effort.

Less than 3% of keywords get ranked in the top 3 spots on Google and tracking keyword rankings helps monitor any tweaks to SEO to ensure it’s working. Businesses can keep track of keyword ranking from within the dashboard without the need for expensive rank-tracking tools. It also offers AI-based recommendations to improve SEO for rank boosting.

The Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard easily integrates with Google Analytics 4, allowing businesses to view analytics and manage SEO from a common convenient dashboard. Legit Plus and Agency Plan users can use the dashboard to enhance their sites and client sites and generate White Label reports to check weekly progress and determine what works.

The Legiit Get More Stuff Done Dashboard provides critical information to allow a business to assess its performance. The Legiit platform leverages extensive data accumulated over five years to generate AI-based services and courses to help any business get to the top of its industry—by getting more stuff done.

About the Legiit Marketplace:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwXxUloCYq0

Legiit is a community-driven freelance marketplace created for freelancers by freelancers and connects buyers to sellers offering high-quality services. Founded by CEO Chris M. Walker, an internet entrepreneur based in Myrtle Beach, SC, Legiit also serves as an online marketing academy providing valuable business skills to entrepreneurs.





