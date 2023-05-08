Community Care Corps Issues Request for Proposals: Grants to Be Awarded for Innovative Models Using Volunteers to Assist Family Caregivers, Older Adults, or Adults with Disabilities

Washington, DC, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps has announced a new Request for Proposals (RFP) for innovative local models in which volunteers assist family caregivers, older adults, or adults with disabilities with nonmedical care to maintain their independence. The RFP is now available for review and can be found at www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

In this new grant cycle, Community Care Corps is offering two proposal options. Applicants may apply to establish, enhance, or grow a model volunteer program that utilizes volunteers to perform nonmedical tasks, provide companionship, and support family caregivers. Or applicants may apply to build a network of screened and trained volunteer chaperones to accompany older adults and adults with disabilities in need to and from non-emergency medical appointments and outpatient procedures. Community Care Corps will award 18-month competitive grants of $30,000 - $200,000. Previously funded organizations may submit an application that proposes an entirely new program.

A wide range of nonprofit entities, such as faith- and community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, and service organizations, as well as state, county, and local governments are encouraged to apply. Community Care Corps seeks to fund local models that represent a diverse cross section of the nation reflective of demographics and geography, urban/rural/frontier, and Tribal communities, underserved and limited English-speaking populations, communities with limited support programs, and more.

“We have seen a tremendous need for volunteer assistance in communities across the country. We are excited to be able to offer new, additional funding this cycle to support chaperone programs that offer door-through-door assistance that addresses a care recipient’s expectations and needs,” said Paul Weiss, President of the Oasis Institute.

“Leveraging volunteers to provide support for family caregivers addresses the goals of the 2022 National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers. This will be the fourth grant cycle of the Community Care Corps program. Since the start of the program, grants have been awarded to dozens of organizations that addressed the needs of thousands of older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers in creative and effective ways,” said Lisa Winstel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network.

“We are so excited to launch the fourth grant cycle for Community Care Corps! With a mission to support older adults and adults with disabilities in maintaining independence and well-being in their homes and communities, USAging looks forward to continuing our engagement with and support of Community Care Corps grantees. The innovation and commitment our grantees bring to this work is invaluable,” said Sandy Markwood, Chief Executive Officer of USAging.

To learn more, view the RFP, and access the FAQ, visit www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

Community Care Corps

The National Volunteer Care Corps, now Community Care Corps, is a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Administration for Community Living/Administration on Aging and administered by the Oasis Institute in partnership with Caregiver Action Network and USAging with Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization, consulting and advising on integral components of the program. Community Care Corps is a national program that aims to foster innovative models in which local volunteers assist family caregivers, older adults, or adults with disabilities with nonmedical care to maintain independence in the community.

Contacts

Oasis Institute

Sara Paige

spaige@oasisnet.org

USAging

Darya Rahbar

drahbar@usaging.org

Caregiver Action Network

Lisa Winstel

LWinstel@caregiveraction.org

Altarum

Helen Dawson

Helen.Dawson@altarum.org



###

About the Partnership Team

Oasis, founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit that reaches a broad audience of over 50,000 individuals per year in more than 250 communities through eight education centers, and a national network of over 700 partners in 44 states. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults age 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.

Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that help older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is the only organization that represents the nation’s 617 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility, and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services.

Altarum is a nonprofit research and consulting organization that serves state and federal health agencies, health foundations, and other nonprofit clients that focus on health and healthcare to improve health outcomes of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Altarum works closely with government agencies to conceive of and implement improvements to address the unique population health challenges. Altarum emphasizes solutions that are holistic, enabled by technology, and intently focused on prevention and appropriate care. From low-income children to frail elders, Altarum addresses the most vulnerable in society, those whose health is negatively impacted by social determinants.

This project #90CCDG0001 is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $11,421,971 with 80 percent funded by ACL/HHS and $2,923,102, or 20 percent funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.