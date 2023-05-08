New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032758/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigeration Insulation Materials estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2022-2030. PU & PIR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elastomeric Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Refrigeration Insulation Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Armacell International S.A.
- Aspen Aerogels
- Basf Se
- Cabot Corporation
- Etex
- Johns Manville
- Kingspan Group Plc
- L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A.
- Lydall Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Nmc Sa
- Owens Corning
- Saint-Gobain Isover
- Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd.
- Zotefoams
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032758/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refrigeration Insulation Materials - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PU &
PIR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PU & PIR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for PU & PIR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Foam by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polystyrene Foam by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Polystyrene Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phenolic Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Phenolic Foam by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Phenolic Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigerated Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Refrigerated Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Refrigerated
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Pharma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals & Pharma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PU &
PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic
Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032758/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032758/?utm_source=GNW