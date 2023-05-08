The Acquired Aplastic Anemia Market is Projected To Reach USD 10.25 billion By 2030, From USD 7.27 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 4.20% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acquired Aplastic Anemia Market size was valued at USD 7.27 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2023 to 2030. The method used to estimate and forecast this market begins with determining how much money the main players make and how much market share each of them holds. For this in-depth commercial study of the market, secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, government agencies, and customs data were used to gather information. This was used to determine the overall size of the market. After determining the total market size, the market was divided into several segments and subsegments. These were then confirmed through extensive interviews with CEOs, vice presidents, directors, and other industry executives.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

The two forms of aplastic anemia are inherited and acquired. The acquired form of aplastic anemia accounts for approximately 70% of all instances. It can occur at any age, but young adults are typically diagnosed with it. The incidence of inherited aplastic anemia is approximately 30% of all cases. Typically, it is diagnosed during infancy or adolescence. No one test can definitively diagnose aplastic anemia. Instead, a combination of medical history, physical examination, blood testing, and bone marrow tests are used to make the diagnosis.

The goal of treatment for acquired aplastic anemia (AAA) is to correct the underlying cause, if possible, and to support the bone marrow so that it can recover and produce sufficient blood cells. Immunosuppressive therapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are the two categories of treatments for acquired aplastic anemia. Immunosuppressive therapy: This therapy suppresses the immune system to prevent it from attacking the bone marrow. Anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) and cyclosporine A (CSA) are the most frequently administered medications.

Organization Size Outlook:

Due to the rising prevalence of blood disorders and malignancy, the global market for acquired aplastic anemia is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and technological advancements in their treatment are two of the most important growth drivers for this industry. However, a lack of awareness about this disease and the expensive cost of treatment are partially restraining the growth of this market.

In clinics, the prevalence of acquired aplastic anemia is rising. This is due to the advantages it offers over other treatment methods. Aplastic anemia that has been acquired is less invasive and has fewer adverse effects. It is also less expensive than other treatment methods. Increasing outpatient visits is one of the primary factors driving the global market for acquired aplastic anemia.

Regional Analysis:

The market for acquired aplastic anemia is dominated by the Americas due to advanced technology, an increasing number of patients with hematologic disorders, a rising incidence of cancer, high healthcare expenditures, and rising government support for research and development. In addition, an increase in R&D activities and the concentration of significant corporations contributed to the expansion of the market in this region.

Due to government support for R&D and the availability of research financing, Europe holds the second spot on the global acquired aplastic anemia market. It is anticipated that this will continue to propel the European market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as Germany and France are increasing their healthcare expenditures.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.20% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.25 billion By Deployment Type Diagnosis

Treatment By Organization Size Hospitals

Clinics

Other By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark)

Shire (Republic of Ireland)

SOBI (Sweden)

Octapharma (Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Australia)

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bluebird bio Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraints:

About one-third of patients on immunosuppressive medications do not benefit from the treatment of aplastic anemia, and stem cell transplantation has become a treatment option in some cases; this could inhibit the growth of the aplastic anemia market. Long-term treatment for aplastic anemia restrains the market because patients cannot adhere to the treatment regimen for such an extended period. Additionally, a dearth of qualified specialists and high treatment costs may inhibit market growth. In addition to medication therapy, other procedures are available for the treatment of aplastic anemia, which hinders the growth of the market for aplastic anemia treatments. In addition, recipients of immunosuppressive therapy are still susceptible to developing PNH, myelodysplasia, or leukemia. These factors are anticipated to restrain the market's revenue expansion.

Opportunities:

The market for aplastic anemia has expanded significantly as a result of expanding R&D activities and an increase in clinical trials for the treatment of aplastic anemia. Current treatment methods are more intrusive and excruciating. However, these shortcomings can be surmounted by researching and developing new, less expensive and more convenient treatment options. Increasing demand for dependable and quick treatment options can serve as a starting point for new innovations. The efficacy of various drug molecules, such as romiplostim and cyclophosphamide, is being evaluated through a number of clinical trials. In an effort to surmount the complications and difficulties associated with aplastic anemia.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark)

Shire (Republic of Ireland)

SOBI (Sweden)

Octapharma (Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Australia)

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bluebird bio

By Deployment Type

Diagnosis

Treatment

By Organization Size

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

