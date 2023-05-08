Simulator Market Set for Strong Expansion, Predicted US$ 31,530.85 Mn By 2030 - Says Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the "Global Simulator Market " is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 31,530.85 Million by 2030. The market, valued at USD 15,710.00 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% from 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence’s study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the simulator market.

Global Simulator Market By Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Flight Training Device (FTD), and Aviation Training Device (ATD)), Technique (Live, Virtual, Constructive, Synthetic Environment Simulator, and Gaming Simulator), Platform (Air, Land, and Marine), Application (Military applications, Training & Support, Designing Semiconductors, Manufacturing Applications, E-business models, and Others), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

A simulator is a computer program or device that allows users to experience a virtual environment that resembles the real world. Simulator provides a way to test and evaluate different scenarios and potential outcomes in a controlled setting without risking real-life consequences. Simulators have gained applications in a variety of fields, including aviation, military, medicine, engineering, and entertainment. For instance, flight simulators allow pilots to practice their skills and test various scenarios without putting themselves or others at risk, thereby contributing significantly in driving the growth of the market.



The increasing adoption of simulators in the medical field is a significant driver for the growth of the simulator market. Medical simulators provide a safe and controlled environment for healthcare professionals to learn and practice new procedures. Additionally, the simulators allow healthcare professionals to gain hands-on experience and develop skills without putting patients at risk. Furthermore, the simulator mimics a wide range of medical scenarios, including surgical procedures, emergency situations, and patient interaction to provide a more immersive and realistic training experience and improve the effectiveness of training. For instance, in April 2022, the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences pioneered simulation-based medical education to provide a safe and controlled environment for healthcare professionals to learn and practice new procedures.





The advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Artificial intelligence enhances the capabilities of simulators by enabling the simulator to adapt to changing scenarios and conditions. Additionally, artificial intelligence is expected to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of simulators and to make the simulators more versatile and adaptable to different training requirements. However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of the simulator acts as a significant restraint impeding the growth of the market.

Key Market Highlights

The Global Simulator Market size is estimated to exceed USD 31,530.85 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, Simulator are divided based on the component into solutions and services.

In the context of Type, the market is separated into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training device (FTD), and aviation training device (ATD).

On the basis of Technique, the market is categorized into live, virtual, constructive, synthetic environment simulator, and gaming simulator.

Based on the platform, the market is trifurcated into air, land, and marine.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into military applications, training & support, designing semiconductors, manufacturing applications, e-business models, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in simulators.

Simulator Market Growth Drivers

The growing adoption of simulators in the aerospace industry to train pilots is one of the significant drivers for the growth of the simulator market.

The advancements in simulator technology including computing power, graphics processing, and virtual reality offer a realistic and immersive experience.

The rise in e-learning is also contributing significantly to the growth of the simulator market as the simulator serves as an effective tool for online training and education.

Restraints

The high manufacturing cost associated with the stimulator act as a major restraint for the growth of the market.

Presence of alternatives, such as computer-based training is hampering the growth of the simulator market.

Opportunity

The advancements in technology including virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence are expected to create future opportunities for the simulator market.

Global Simulator Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the solution segment contributes the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Solutions in the simulator market are tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries and applications. In addition to being customized to reflect the unique requirements of individual organizations, simulator solutions incorporate the latest technologies and trends to provide a more advanced and immersive simulation experience. For instance, the technologies that are commonly used in simulators are virtual reality, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Based on Type, the market is separated into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training device (FTD), and aviation training device (ATD). Full-flight simulators (FFS) account for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the ability to provide the most realistic simulation of flight operations. Additionally, FFS offers a fully immersive environment that replicates the experience of flying a real aircraft thus, becoming an ideal training tool for pilots. FFS is designed to simulate all aspects of flight operations, including takeoff, cruising, and landing, and also simulate different weather conditions and emergency scenarios, providing pilots with a comprehensive training experience and driving the growth of simulator market.

Based on Technique, the live segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Live simulators provide a static cockpit environment that replicates the look and feel of a real aircraft cockpit and is used for basic flight training and for practicing cockpit procedures. Additionally, live simulators also focus on specific aspects of flight operations, such as instrument flying, engine failure procedures, or emergency response. The simulators are designed to provide targeted training for specific skills or procedures and are also used in conjunction with other types of simulators, bolstering the growth of simulator market.

Based on Platform, the air simulator dominates the market in 2022 owing to the increasing demand for air simulators to create safe and controlled environments for pilots to learn and practice their skills. In a simulated environment, pilots experience a range of scenarios and emergencies without the risk of injury or damage to equipment. Furthermore, the development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and cloud computing has enabled air simulators to become even more realistic and immersive, further driving the growth of the market.

Based on Application, the military segment dominated the market in 2022 and generated maximum revenue as flight simulators are extensively used by the military to train pilots in various scenarios, including combat, aerial refueling, and emergencies. The simulators provide a realistic and immersive environment for pilots to practice and enhance their skills in a safe and controlled setting. Similarly, simulators are also used by the military to train personnel in the operation of ground vehicles, including tanks, trucks, and armored vehicles. The simulators offer a range of terrain and weather conditions, allowing personnel to practice the skills in a variety of scenarios.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. The growth of the simulator market in North America is attributed to the high demand for simulators across various industries, including aviation, military, healthcare, and automotive. Industries are increasingly adopting simulators to train personnel and improve operational efficiency, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the early adoption of advanced technologies, including advanced simulation and modeling software, high-performance computing, and advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), is also fueling the growth of the market in North America. The use of advanced technologies allows for the creation of highly realistic and immersive simulators that provide a more comprehensive and effective training experience and drives market growth in the region.

Recent Developments



In April 2023, Berry Consultants launched FACTS 7, a new simulator for clinical trials. FACTS 7 is an innovative software platform that enables clinical trial designers to simulate the outcomes of various clinical trial designs and predict the chances of success or failure. The simulator is designed to help clinical trial designers and statisticians optimize the design of clinical trials, reduce the risk of failure, and maximize the chances of success.

In March 2023, AEGEAN and CAE collaborated to create Greece's first Advanced Flight Training Centre. The new training center will feature the latest flight training devices to allow pilots to receive realistic training in a safe and controlled environment, hence, driving the growth of the simulator market.

List of Major Global Simulator Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Altair Engineering Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

CAE Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Kongsberg Digital

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies Inc

Boeing Company

Frasca International Inc

Tecknotrove Systems Pvt Ltd

Global Simulator Market Segmentation:

By Component Solutions Services

By Type Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Flight Training Device (FTD) Aviation Training Device (ATD)

By Technique Live Virtual Constructive Synthetic Environment Simulator Gaming Simulator

By Platform Air Land Marine

By Application Military applications Training & Support Designing Semiconductors Manufacturing Applications E-business models Others



Key Questions Covered in the Simulator Market Report



What is a simulator?

A simulator is a software application that imitates the behaviour or characteristics of a real-world system or process. Simulators are designed to create a realistic and interactive environment that is used to train, educate, or test various scenarios in a safe and controlled manner.

What are some of the most important applications of simulators, and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

Simulators have gained vast applications in aviation, military, and medical fields to provide realistic and safe training environments. For instance, flight simulators have the ability to simulate different flight conditions, emergencies, and instrument failures, allowing pilots to practice and improve the skills without risking their lives.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the simulator market due to the expanding automotive industry. Simulators are used for automotive design and prototyping and also to test various designs and configurations virtually, saving time and reducing costs associated with physical prototypes.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the simulator market report, and how does dominating segment impact the market growth?

The report consists of segments including Component, Type, Technique, Platform, and Application. Each segment has a key dominating sub-segment being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, the application segment has witnessed military applications as the dominating segment in the year 2022, owing to the increasing use of flight simulators to train military pilots in a range of scenarios, including combat, aerial refueling, and emergencies.

