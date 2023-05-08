Biometric Seat Capabilities Market Size to Surpass USD 712.02 Million by 2032

Newark, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the biometric seating capabilities market will grow from USD 215.40 million in 2022 to USD 712.02 million by 2032. A vehicle gains an additional level of security owing to biometrics. It can be demonstrated with an example in which the driver's fingerprint authentication and a valid key are required to start the car's engine. This two-step security procedure complies with the vehicle's anti-theft safeguards. The biometric components enable the driver to customize vehicle settings like music, seat mirror position, navigation, and temperature. The technology will be linked to an interior camera that recognizes the driver's face, allowing the settings to be personalized. While driving, biometric seats use a sensor to detect the driver's stress level, heart rate, and body temperature. These sensors are installed on steering wheels and seat belts and provide computerized speed audible warning, restriction, and the capacity to alert emergency services. The primary goal of biometric seats is to monitor the driver's stress level while driving.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 215.40 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 712.02 Million CAGR 12.70% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Component, Application Drivers Rising Demand for Convenience and Security Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints High Cost of Implementation

Key Insight of the Biometric seating capabilities Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global biometric seating capabilities market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Government programmes encouraging urbanization and population growth are attributed to the region's growth since they raise consumer disposable and per-capita income. Furthermore, governments in the region are pushing the use of biometric technology in automobiles, as they reduce the frequency of accidents and provide greater vehicle security. This factor is further encouraged by the presence in the region of a significant number of technology-driven automotive component manufacturers who are heavily investing in developing and deploying advanced biometric technologies in automobiles.



The display segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment is divided into display, sensor, camera and others. The display segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Displays advise the passengers about the seat's settings and performance. Displays such as head-up displays and touchscreens are used to give passengers with information on their seat settings. During the forecast period, the cameras segment is expected to grow steadily. Cameras are utilised to provide a wide-angle picture of the vehicle's interior as well as to monitor the vehicle's internal environment. This assists in providing passengers with a greater awareness of the interior surroundings as well as an increased level of safety.



The commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Because of rising pollution and government initiatives, the need for green energy vehicles in logistics and transportation has increased. Furthermore, expanding the fast delivery and E-commerce markets has increased demand for commercial vehicles. Due to government regulations and rising safety concerns, advanced biometric seats are being implemented in commercial cars. This is the primary factor the segment growth.



Advancement in market



In May 2021: Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems employed face recognition in the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to confirm that the driver was seated and paying attention. The camera data is stored and analyzed locally within the vehicle. According to a Tesla patent application for an AI automotive system, the company is experimenting with using face biometrics to track passenger whereabouts or personalize settings.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles



Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular over the years. Recently, the automotive industry advanced towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives to curb air pollution. Air pollution is the main factor that heavily contributes to global warming. Electric vehicles are generally battery-powered and considered more efficient and cost-effective than traditional ones. Electric vehicles and biometric seats have aided the automotive industry on a vast scale. The biometric seat is a technology that can utilize the various advantages electric vehicles offer, such as excellent fuel economy, fewer emissions, cheaper maintenance costs, sustainability and others. The growing popularity of electric vehicles across developed and developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact over the forecasting years. Furthermore, the implementation of biometric seat capabilities contributes to the reliability and safety of the passengers as well as the drivers.



Restraint: Lack of Standardization



The biometric seat capabilities market faces a significant challenge in the aspect of standardization. Each business has its unique biometric system, leading to compatibility issues. This can be confusing for passengers and increase the risk of technical glitches. Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy for passengers is a daunting task. Biometric seat capabilities may also be unreliable in certain circumstances, such as when the passenger's hands are too wet or dry, leading to ineffective fingerprint identification. Similarly, changes in appearance due to plastic surgery or illness may render the system unable to recognize them. These factors pose a potential hindrance to market growth and development.



Opportunity: Advantages associated with the biometric seats



The automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the popularity of biometric seats as car manufacturers strive to integrate technology for improved safety and comfort. These seats are equipped with sensors that detect the user's body posture and position and can even identify the driver to adjust seat position and safety features accordingly. This innovative technology has gained traction among premium and mass-market automobile companies due to its numerous benefits. One of the most notable advantages of biometric chairs is enhanced security. By gathering data on the driver's position, these seats can adapt to ensure optimal driving posture, thereby reducing the risk of injury in case of an accident. Additionally, biometric seats can be utilized for driver identification purposes, allowing customization of vehicle settings as per individual preferences or restricting access only to authorized users - a feature that helps prevent car theft and unauthorized usage.



Some of the major players operating in the biometric seating capabilities market are:



• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Aptiv

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd

• Ford Motor Company

• Synaptics Inc.

• Faurecia

• FUJITSU

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Lear Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Component:



• Display

• Sensor

• Camera

• Others



By Application:



• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



