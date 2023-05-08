New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recreational Boats estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Outboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$15.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inboard segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Recreational Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Azimut Benetti Group
- Bavaria Yachtbau
- Bennington Marine LLC
- Brunswick
- Catalina Yachts
- Ferretti Group
- Godfrey Pontoon Group
- Groupe Beneteau
- Hobie CAT Company
- Lund Boats
- Mahindra Odyssea
- Marine Product Corporation
- Ranger Boats
- Sunseeker International Limited
- Tracker Boats
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recreational Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Boat Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Boat Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fishing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Fishing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cruising / Watersports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Cruising / Watersports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recreational Boats Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Outboard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Inboard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Engine Placements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Engine Placements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yachts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Yachts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sailboats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Sailboats by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Watercrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Personal Watercrafts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflatables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Inflatables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 8-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard,
Inboard and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum,
Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats,
Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard
and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats,
Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard
and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW