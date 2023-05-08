Global LNG industry leaders engage in crucial discourse on energy security at LNG2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: LNG2023 is the 20th edition of the world’s largest triennial LNG conference and exhibition, and as the preeminent meeting of the international gas industry brings together senior industry leaders, government representatives, technical experts, and key stakeholders.



Who: Up to 15,000 delegates and stakeholders from more than 85 countries will gather at LNG2023 in Vancouver, Canada to discuss and showcase the latest industry advances as well as opportunities to enhance global energy security while reducing emissions.

When: July 10 – 13, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Why: LNG2023 is a key platform for leading and facilitating the crucial discussion, collaboration and ambitious action required to achieve the global energy transition and economy-wide transformation necessary to meet decarbonisation targets. The event themes of fuelling a more stable, cleaner, and more prosperous future for all will be covered in a program featuring more than 250 international speakers and more than 200 exhibitors representing the entire LNG value chain.

“We are delighted to welcome the global LNG industry to the beautiful host city of Vancouver, Canada,” says Menelaos (Mel) Ydreos, Executive Director LNG2023. “LNG2023’s conference programme and exhibition are sure to stimulate engaging and important discussions, and we aspire to make this event the most successful LNG triennial to date.”

Email marketing@lng2023.org to apply for a conference media/press pass, discuss story ideas or request interviews, or explore being a conference media partner.

For more information visit https://www.lng2023.org

LNG2023 is presented by the International Gas Union (IGU), GTI Energy, and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). It is hosted by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), and supported by incoming 2026 host, QatarEnergy.

Contacts: Tracy Jager Julia Blundell lng2023@headwatersgroup.ca julia.blundell@lng2023.org +1 604 356 9968 +44 7503 452456



