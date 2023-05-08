Futures Recovery Healthcare Rise Program takes an Adventurous Approach to Treatment in the Great Outdoors

Tequesta, FLA., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise at Futures is an experiential and adventure-based addiction treatment program. This is a uniquely active approach to recovery that uses engaging therapeutic experiences combined with adventure therapy and high quality clinical care. This establishes a strong foothold in recovery to help patients get out of their comfort zone and conquer their addictions.

Futures embraces the complexity of addiction, co-occurring mental health, and primary mental health conditions to empower recovery and improve outcomes through evidence-based practice, coordinated care, and mission-driven culture.

Rises’ adventure-based program incorporates physical fitness, outdoor adventures, and team activities that build mental and physical fortitude. Exercise, physical exertion, and skill-building develop physical and mental health. Fitness and activity help restore and improve many aspects of physical health, from organ function, blood pressure, sleep health, executive function, and more leading to recovery.

The Rise Program is just one of Futures’ many offerings. More and more people continue to seek out personalized specialty care, and the Futures Recovery Healthcare team of board-certified Doctors, licensed Clinicians, and staff work collaboratively to provide patients with a fully comprehensive health approach. To find out more about the Rise Program, Futures Recovery, and its other services, please visit https://futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com/ .