New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ransomware Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $83.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ransomware Protection estimated at US$29.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.8% over the period 2022-2030. Secure Web Gateways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Ransomware Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- AO Kaspersky Lab

- Bitdefender

- Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

- FireEye, Inc.

- Malwarebytes

- McAfee, LLC

- SentinelOne

- Sophos Ltd.

- Trend Micro Incorporated

- Zscaler, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ransomware Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Database Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Database Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Web Protection by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Web Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Network Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Network Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endpoint Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endpoint Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Endpoint Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Ransomware Protection Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secure Web Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Secure Web Gateways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Secure Web Gateways by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Application Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Application Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IDS/

IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for IDS / IPS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for IDS / IPS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Filtering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Web Filtering by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Web Filtering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: World Historic Review for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: World 16-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /

IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /

IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure

Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /

IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure

Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /

IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure

Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /

IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure

Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,

Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and

Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________