Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market Worth USD 17.27 Billion, growing at a 17.03% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market By Solution, Network Type Organization and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 17.03% to attain a valuation of around USD 17.27 Billion by the end of 2030.

The act of merging and integrating subscriber profile data from mobile and fixed networks into a uniform virtual data repository is known as subscriber data management. It provides telecom carriers with technology for integrating data from diverse data repositories. Despite the fact that telecom network operators are continually expanding their technologies such as 3G, 4G-LTE, and Wi-Fi, they must still deliver a consistent service experience to their subscribers, which can only be done by validating subscriber identification across the network.

As a result, regardless of network provider, subscriber identity must be handled centrally, which is done via the subscriber data management market. Subscriber Data Management Business provides enterprises with a novel method to integrating subscriber data, allowing them to reduce operating expenses while improving customer satisfaction. A solid Subscriber Data Management Market Research Report will, among other things, cut operating costs, provide operators control over their data structure, and provide an integrated picture of subscribers across all services. These reasons are expected to push the Subscriber Data Management Market Growth in the coming years.

The Subscriber Data Management Market Top Leaders are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Oracle Corporation (US),

Cisco Systems (US),

Computaris International Ltd (UK),

ZTE Corporation (China),

Amdocs Inc. (US),

Openwave Mobility Inc. (US),

Procera Networks Inc. (US).

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market Size by 2030 USD 17.27 Billion (2030) Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 17.03% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Key drivers for the growth of subscriber data management market are increase in a number of mobile users and mobile devices, adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and IP systems, and increased subscribers demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies among others.

The increase in the number of mobile users and mobile devices, as well as the adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and IP systems, as well as rising subscriber demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies, are all driving the Subscriber Data Management Market Growth. Furthermore, the need to reduce network operational costs by utilising high capacity-per-node is propelling the Global Subscriber Data Management Market. The Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market solution consolidates and manages network carriers' subscriber data, including as access preferences, services, locations, authentication, identities, and presence, into unified data repositories. It also benefits carrier networks by cutting operating costs while providing consistent service to users.

It also enables operators to review customer data in a centralised manner, allowing them to more effectively monetise their subscriber data. Subscriber Data Management Market Research Report also supports telecom operators in reducing network complexity, TCO, and time to market for new services.

The expansion of the subscription data management industry may be limited by sophisticated architecture and data security issues. The complexity of subscriber data management solution design is holding back the market. The slow rate of digitization in developing countries, which is limited by the adoption of the Subscriber Data Management Industry, is predicted to reduce subscriber data management market profit.

On the other hand, any disturbance to the usual operation of the Subscriber Data Management Business, such as a network outage, could have catastrophic effects. Two of the most recent technology breakthroughs in the Subscriber Data Management Industry (HetNet) are network function virtualization (NFV) and heterogeneous networking. NFV makes the network faster, simpler, and scalable by allowing for the seamless integration of new apps, servers, and storage, saving operators time and money on procurement and racking. Furthermore, when using the subscriber data management system with network function virtualization, virtual environment operators require the flexibility to add or remove additional nodes with little impact on performance while maintaining the functional integrity of the system's front-end applications.

Segmentation

The subscriber data management market is divided into four segments based on the Solution: User Data Repository, Identity Repository, Equipment Identity Register, and Network Congestion Analysis.

The subscriber data management market is divided into two segments based on network type: mobile network and fixed-line network.

The subscriber data management market is divided into two categories based on the Deployment Model: on-cloud and on-premise.

The subscriber data management market is divided into two segments based on Organisation Size: Small-Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise.

The subscriber data management market is divided into four applications: Home Location Register, Home Subscriber Server, Proxy Solution, and Revenue Assurance.

The subscriber data management market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America has the largest market share for subscriber data management due to early adoption of subscriber data management solutions and the presence of a considerable number of prominent organisations and Subscriber Data Management Market Top Leaders in this field. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for subscriber data management, owing to a growth in the number of subscribers as the region's population develops. Asia-Pacific's vast population is a crucial component in the region's rapid growth rate, which has resulted in a large subscriber base for telecom providers. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate due to the developing economies of China and India.



The Middle East and Africa have witnessed tremendous growth in the mobile BPM market in recent years, followed by Latin America. Because of the presence of a significant competitor, the market for subscriber data management is becoming more competitive. The market looks to be moderately concentrated, with large rivals employing methods such as product and service innovation, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

