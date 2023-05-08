Dairy Spread Market Experiences Robust Growth: CAGR of 4.5% Projected Through 2030

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has recently published a comprehensive new report on the global dairy spread market, offering valuable insights and analysis for industry stakeholders. The report, titled "World Dairy Spreads Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights," can be found on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/



As part of the report's release, IndexBox is offering trial access to market data available on its platform. This access will provide interested parties with a glimpse of the detailed information and insights available through the company's extensive research.

The report provides a market forecast for the dairy spread industry until 2030, analyzing key factors contributing to its growth. Among the drivers discussed are increasing global demand for dairy products, innovative product development, and an expanding consumer base with changing dietary preferences.

Despite the positive growth prospects, the report also highlights several challenges facing the industry, such as fluctuating raw material prices, strict regulatory standards, and environmental concerns related to dairy production. These factors can impact the demand and growth of the dairy spread market in the coming years.

The study further delves into the major consuming industries and how they affect the global dairy spread market. As part of the overview, the report covers the largest markets in terms of consumption and their growth prospects. Key statistics and insights are provided to offer a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

Segmentation by Type:

The global dairy spread market can be segmented by type into butter , margarine , cream cheese, and other dairy-based spreads. Butter, a traditional dairy spread, continues to dominate the market, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and minimally processed products. Margarine, on the other hand, caters to the growing demand for plant-based and lower-fat alternatives. Cream cheese is another popular segment, with its versatile applications in both savory and sweet dishes. Other dairy-based spreads, such as cottage cheese, clotted cream, and flavored spreads, also contribute to the overall market growth.

Segmentation by End-User:

End-users in the dairy spread market can be classified into household, foodservice, and food processing industries. Households represent the largest segment, as dairy spreads are a staple in many kitchens worldwide. The foodservice industry, which includes restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, also consumes a significant amount of dairy spreads for various culinary applications. Lastly, the food processing industry relies on dairy spreads for producing baked goods, confectionery, and other processed food products.

Segmentation by Region:

Regionally, the dairy spread market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest market for dairy spreads, driven by high consumption levels in countries such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. North America follows closely, with the United States being a significant consumer and producer of dairy spreads. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China , India, and Japan , is witnessing rapid growth in the dairy spread market due to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to contribute to the global market growth, albeit at a slower pace compared to other regions.

In addition, the report identifies the 10 largest manufacturers in the dairy spread industry, showcasing the competitive landscape and key players driving the market. The top manufacturers include:

Unilever Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited Lactalis Group Arla Foods amba Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Groupe Lactalis S.A. Saputo Inc. DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. Ornua Co-operative Limited

For further information or inquiries, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/





Keywords: dairy spread market, dairy spread industry, market analysis, market forecast, market trends