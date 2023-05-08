Swiss Audio Startup SONIX Expands to U.S.

Boston, MA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SONIX (sonixapp.com), the Swiss startup creating the only ultra-low-latency software and app that meets the demands of pro gamers, announced today its expansion to the United States with an office in Boston. The office is led by co-Founder and CEO Nicolas Abelé.

“Thanks to the incredible precision and fearlessness of Swiss engineering, SONIX is battle tested and ready for the most competitive esports environments, but will also attract amateurs by its intuitiveness,” said Abelé. “From our new base, we can continue to grow with our European partners and clients while expanding to teams, venues, studios and consumers across the States. The Boston-area offers top engineering talent, a history of innovation especially in the audio sector, and an increasingly robust startup scene. It’s also the home of a rapidly growing esports scene with teams, venues and collegiate clubs that are going to love SONIX.”

Learn more about SONIX and sign up to try it in beta at sonixapp.com

The new U.S. office is in Arlington, MA, a few blocks away from MIT and Harvard, and the company is growing remotely across the US with employees and representatives in the East and West coasts.

SONIX made its U.S. esports debut in January by providing its technology to the University of North Carolina’s Niner Esports Union LAN Party, one of the largest scholastic gaming events in the country.

SONIX reduces lag time by 5x over the top platform typically used in gaming - a difference that even a casual gamer can appreciate - and better quality and user experience than any other technology in the field. Becuase it does not run on servers, SONIX is both more sustainable and more secure than other solutions.

Recently, SONIX achieved time lags as low as 18 milliseconds in a test during a live performance with top level musicians collaborating remotely between the Montreux Jazz Festival and Jazz A Vienne. SONIX is a partner with major EU and U.S. esports teams like LS Esports, as well as in esports education with the Gaming Campus, France’s largest university devoted to the video game business. SONIX is currently nominated for three 2023 AWE Auggie Awards for gaming and collaborative technologies.



"Our mission is to defeat latency, so gamers can play together and really perform and win as a team, no matter how far apart they are physically,” said Olivier Müller, Co-Founder and COO of SONIX. “The U.S. market is so important for SONIX because of the huge number of fantastic esport teams. Together with their fans thy represent our first important market."

SONIX Co-Founders Nicolas Abelé (Left) and Olivier Müller.

Speaking on SONIX’s U.S. debut, UNC Charlotte's Niner Esports President Jorge Sanchez said, “With SONIX, our esports athletes and gamers benefited from breakthrough low latency, high-quality audio, and cutting-edge technology to give them the edge they need to succeed in today's competitive environment.”

For more information, interviews or demos, contact Owen@thoughtgangmedia.com