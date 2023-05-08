Koto Crypto Exchange Becomes One of the Leading OTC Crypto Desks to Buy or Sell USDT with cash in Dubai Since Launch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koto Crypto exchange, a leading digital asset exchange based in Dubai, has become one of the leading over-the-counter (OTC) crypto desks in the city since its launch.







Koto Crypto exchange is a regulated digital asset exchange that provides a secure and reliable platform for users to buy, sell, and trade USDT, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies with cash. Koto Crypto OTC desk allows users to trade cryptos in AED, Dollars, Euros, and more.

The OTC crypto exchange has seen tremendous growth and a surge in new users, for trading USDT in cash, since its launch. With this Koto Crypto has established itself as one of the leading OTC crypto desks in Dubai. The crypto desk offers a secure and reliable platform for users to buy and sell digital assets with ease. The exchange also offers competitive fees and price match guarantee, making it an attractive option for traders.

“We are excited to see the growth of USDT traders in our user base,” said Koto Crypto Exchange CEO, Ayush. “Koto Crypto is dedicated towards providing OTC exchange services at lowest fee, with price match guarantee. We let our users buy or sell USDT and other cryptos in a few minutes, along with security of funds and identity.”

The exchange is constantly innovating and developing new features to make trading easier and more secure for its users.

It is a convenient and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies without having to go through the hassle of setting up an online account.

For more information about Koto Crypto OTC Exchange, please visit the company’s website at https://kotocrypto.com or contact Koto Crypto at the following address:



Contact Number: +971 58 516 6101

Website: https://kotocrypto.com

Google Location: https://goo.gl/maps/64u54bPdw4mVNspJA?coh=178571&entry=tt

Telegram: https://t.me/laaustinbell



Twitter: https://twitter.com/koto_crypto

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kotocrypto/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koto_crypto/







