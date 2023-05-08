Kforce Reports First Quarter 2023 Revenue of $406.0 Million; Technology Flex Revenue Grew Approximately 2.2% Year-Over-Year; Earnings Per Share of $0.82

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, today announced results for the first quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $406.0 million compared to $417.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2.6% year-over-year.

Overall Technology revenue increased 1.4% and FA revenue decreased 27.9% year-over-year.

Gross profit margins of 28.1% and Flex gross profit margins of 26.2% decreased 160 and 90 basis points year-over-year, respectively.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 22.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which decreased 80 basis points year-over-year.

Operating margins were 5.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 90 basis points year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $16.2 million, or $0.82 per share, as compared to $19.2 million, or $0.93 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Returned $17.0 million in capital to our shareholders through $10.0 million in share repurchases and $7.0 million in dividends.



Management Commentary

Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, “While first quarter revenues were at the low end of our guidance, our Technology staffing and solutions business continued to grow on a year-over-year basis even off of tough prior year comparables. We are pleased that earnings per share was at the midpoint of our expectations reflecting our highly variable and performance-based cost model. Though clients continue to move forward with mission critical projects, broadly speaking, they appear to be exercising restraint against the backdrop of the current macroeconomic uncertainties as it relates to technology spend that can be moderated without significant impacts. Despite the recent slowing, we firmly believe that the strength of the secular drivers of demand in technology, which accelerated coming out of both the Great Recession and the Pandemic, remains intact.”

Kye Mitchell, Chief Operations Officer, said, “As has been widely reported this earnings season, sales cycles have been longer than usual because of the uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. However, client sentiment indicates that they're committed to starting new projects that are mission critical and we have seen many recent wins across multiple industries. We have a broad client portfolio which includes large, market-leading customers. We believe this strong customer base, and our ability to identify highly skilled technology talent that remains in short supply, will be positive catalysts for continued long-term, sustainable, above-market performance. Overall average bill rates in our Technology business remain near record levels at approximately $89 per hour and were up 4.7% year-over-year.”

David M. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We expect operating cash flows to approximate $120 million in 2023. These strong cash flows should allow us to continue to make incremental investments in our business that we believe will benefit our shareholders in the long term while continuing to return capital. Overall, we believe our strategy has put us in an exceptional place, even with the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

We continued to be active in repurchasing $10.0 million of our stock in the first quarter. Since 2007, we have reduced our weighted average shares outstanding from 42.3 million to 19.7 million, or more than 50%. All in, we have returned approximately $850 million in capital to our shareholders since 2007, which has represented approximately 75% of the cash we generated, while significantly growing our business and improving profitability levels. Our plans going forward are no different as we intend to continue to return capital to our shareholders regardless of the economic climate.

Our Board of Directors approved a second quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023, which will be payable on June 30, 2023.”

Second Quarter 2023 - Guidance

Looking forward to the second quarter of 2023, there will be 64 billing days, which is the same as the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Current estimates for the second quarter of 2023 are:

Revenue of $392 million to $400 million

Earnings per share of $0.94 to $1.02

Gross profit margin of 28.7% to 28.9%

Flex gross profit margin of 26.6% to 26.8%

SG&A expense as a percent of revenue of 21.7% to 21.9%

Operating margin of 6.5% to 6.9%

WASO of 19.5 million

Effective tax rate of 27.5%

Kforce Inc. Summary of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 405,997 $ 419,662 $ 416,967 Direct costs 292,021 300,183 293,081 Gross profit 113,976 119,479 123,886 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,339 94,313 95,049 Depreciation and amortization 1,234 1,213 1,093 Income from operations 23,403 23,953 27,744 Other expense, net 1,045 14,756 1,433 Income from operations, before income taxes 22,358 9,197 26,311 Income tax expense 6,148 2,125 7,130 Net income $ 16,210 $ 7,072 $ 19,181 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.35 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 19,667 20,077 20,730 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,729 $ 31,454 $ 33,274 Billing days 64 61 64







Kforce Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171 $ 121 Trade receivables, net of allowances 266,525 269,496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,213 8,143 Total current assets 274,909 277,760 Fixed assets, net 10,036 8,647 Other assets, net 71,682 75,771 Deferred tax assets, net 3,485 4,786 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 385,152 $ 392,004 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 69,615 $ 72,792 Accrued payroll costs 46,893 48,369 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,800 4,576 Income taxes payable 5,449 5,696 Total current liabilities 125,757 131,433 Long-term debt – credit facility 22,300 25,600 Other long-term liabilities 51,370 52,773 Total liabilities 199,427 209,806 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 732 732 Additional paid-in capital 512,572 507,734 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 6 Retained earnings 501,630 492,764 Treasury stock, at cost (829,209 ) (819,038 ) Total stockholders’ equity 185,725 182,198 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 385,152 $ 392,004









Kforce Inc. Key Statistics (Unaudited) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Total Firm Total Revenue (000’s) $ 405,997 $ 419,662 $ 416,967 GP % 28.1 % 28.5 % 29.7 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 395,532 $ 407,916 $ 401,866 Hours (000's) 4,780 4,958 5,272 Flex GP % 26.2 % 26.4 % 27.1 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 10,465 $ 11,746 $ 15,101 Placements 512 532 817 Average fee $ 20,452 $ 22,070 $ 18,479 Billing days 64 61 64 Technology Total Revenue (000’s) $ 364,844 $ 372,631 $ 359,905 GP % 27.0 % 27.3 % 28.5 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 359,524 $ 366,760 $ 351,716 Hours (000’s) 4,032 4,072 4,122 Flex GP % 25.9 % 26.1 % 26.8 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 5,320 $ 5,871 $ 8,189 Placements 232 235 388 Average fee $ 22,951 $ 25,004 $ 21,090 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000’s) $ 41,153 $ 47,031 $ 57,062 GP % 37.8 % 37.7 % 37.6 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 36,008 $ 41,156 $ 50,150 Hours (000’s) 748 886 1,150 Flex GP % 28.9 % 28.8 % 29.0 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 5,145 $ 5,875 $ 6,912 Placements 280 297 429 Average fee $ 18,382 $ 19,754 $ 16,116







Kforce Inc. Revenue Growth Rates (Unaudited) Year-Over-Year (Per Billing Day) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Billing Days 64 61 64 64 64 Technology 2.2% 8.5% 15.7% 23.3% 26.0% FA (28.2)% (28.8)% (30.7)% (49.0)% (37.6)% Total Flex (1.6)% 3.1% 8.7% 7.2% 11.8%









Kforce Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. We view these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,056 $ 38,742 Capital expenditures (1,872 ) (2,221 ) Free cash flow 17,184 36,521 Proceeds from the sale of our joint venture interest 5,059 — Note receivable issued to our joint venture (750 ) — Equity method investment — (500 ) Change in debt (3,300 ) — Repurchases of common stock (11,126 ) (10,270 ) Cash dividends (7,003 ) (6,094 ) Other (14 ) (19 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 50 $ 19,638



Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense (income), net, income tax expense, loss from equity method investment, adjustments associated with note receivable issued to our joint venture and impairment of equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows, or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded amortization of stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net income $ 16,210 $ 7,072 $ 19,181 Depreciation and amortization 1,234 1,213 1,093 Stock-based compensation expense 4,326 4,362 4,437 Interest expense (income), net 296 (15 ) 608 Income tax expense 6,148 2,125 7,130 Loss from equity method investment 750 1,088 825 Adjustments associated with note receivable issued to our joint venture (235 ) 1,925 — Impairment of equity method investment — 13,684 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,729 $ 31,454 $ 33,274



