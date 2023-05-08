New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032710/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market to Reach $867.6 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) estimated at US$271.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$867.6 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.6% over the period 2022-2030. 1 Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$331.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2 Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Acquitek
- Chroma ATE
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Litepoint, A Teradyne Company
- Marvin Test Solutions
- National Instruments Inc.
- Pickering Interfaces Ltd.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
- Virginia Panel Corporation
- VX Instruments GmbH
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Yotta Volt Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032710/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 1
Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for 1 Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for 1 Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2
Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 2 Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 2 Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4
Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for 4 Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for 4 Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 4 Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Above 4 Channel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 4 Channel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic & Printed Electronics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Organic & Printed
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic & Printed
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Semiconductors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Semiconductors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LEDs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for LEDs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for LEDs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Energy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Green Energy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Green Energy Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanomaterials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Nanomaterials by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Nanomaterials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4
Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1
Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed
Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors,
Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical
Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4
Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed
Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors,
Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4
Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed
Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors,
Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4
Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed
Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors,
Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4
Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed
Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors,
Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2
Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic &
Printed Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs,
Sensors, Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2
Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Channel - 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4
Channel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel and Above 4 Channel for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by Application - Organic &
Printed Electronics, Other Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs,
Sensors, Green Energy Products and Nanomaterials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by Application - Organic & Printed Electronics, Other
Applications, Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy
Products and Nanomaterials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Organic & Printed Electronics, Other Applications,
Semiconductors, LEDs, Sensors, Green Energy Products and
Nanomaterials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for PXI Source Measure Units
(SMU) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy, Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for PXI Source Measure
Units (SMU) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy,
Medical Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032710/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Market to Reach $867.6 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PXI Source Measure Units (SMU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032710/?utm_source=GNW