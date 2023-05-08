Akoya Reports Record Revenue in the First Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Q1 2023 revenue $21.4 million, 27% y/y growth

Reiterating FY 2023 revenue guidance range of $95-98 million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

“Akoya started the year strong, highlighted by record quarterly revenue and our 1000th spatial instrument placement in April, the largest installed base in the rapidly growing spatial biology industry,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, Akoya Biosciences. “We continue to see robust growth and rising interest in our platforms across the discovery, translational, and clinical markets, as well as strong traction with our new product offerings. Our targeted investments in product development, commercial expansion, and business infrastructure have positioned us well to continue to drive long-term growth, while moving towards business profitability.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $16.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 26.6%.

Product revenue (which includes instruments, reagents, and software) was $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period; an increase of 16.5%. Instrument revenue was $9.6 million, compared to $8.5 million; an increase of 12.9%. Reagent revenue was $5.7 million, compared to $4.6 million; an increase of 23.9%.

Service and other revenue totaled $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period; an increase of 63.9%.

Gross profit was $12.3 million and gross profit margin was 57.4% in the first quarter of 2023.

58 instruments were sold in the first quarter of 2023; 19 PhenoCyclers, 39 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion and HT); compared to 51 instruments sold in the prior year period (14 PhenoCyclers, 37 PhenoImagers).

Instrument installed base of 992 as of March 31, 2023 (273 PhenoCyclers, 719 PhenoImagers); compared to an installed base of 748 in the prior year period (196 PhenoCyclers, 552 PhenoImagers); an increase of 33%.

Combined-unit PhenoCycler-Fusion installed base of 128 as of March 31, 2023; compared to 23 in the prior year period.

$60.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023, with $11.3 million in additional debt capacity.

First Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company, based on its current plans and initiatives, continues to expect full year 2023 revenue guidance range of $95-98 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Akoya will host a conference call today, May 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online . A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call for three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding our ability to market and sell our PhenoCycler and PhenoImager platforms and our other products and services, our ability to increase awareness of spatial biology technology, our ability to execute on our plans and expectations, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, future performance, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

617-650-8497

media@akoyabio.com





AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,247 $ 74,229 Marketable securities — 6,989 Accounts receivable, net 12,943 9,729 Inventories, net 14,507 14,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,977 6,764 Total current assets 91,674 112,197 Property and equipment, net 10,425 10,174 Demo inventory, net 1,967 2,084 Intangible assets, net 19,496 20,048 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Operating lease right of use assets, net 10,187 10,785 Financing lease right of use assets, net 1,290 1,490 Other non-current assets 996 991 Total assets $ 154,297 $ 176,031 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 22,983 $ 27,147 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,975 3,009 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 608 620 Deferred revenue 6,657 6,279 Total current liabilities 33,223 37,055 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,545 2,114 Long-term debt, net 63,455 63,277 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 4,626 6,039 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,698 8,203 Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 539 675 Other long-term liabilities 87 87 Total liabilities 112,173 117,450 Total stockholders' equity 42,124 58,581 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 154,297 $ 176,031

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)