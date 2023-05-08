Veeco Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Revenues of $153.5 million, compared with $156.4 million in the same period last year

GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with $13.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the same period last year

Non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $21.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the same period last year



PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data





1st Quarter GAAP Results Q1 '23 Q1 '22 Revenue $ 153.5 $ 156.4 Net income $ 8.7 $ 13.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.24





1st Quarter Non-GAAP Results Q1 '23 Q1 '22 Operating income $ 20.4 $ 24.7 Net income $ 16.9 $ 21.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.38

“We delivered solid first quarter results above the high-end of our guidance range led by our semiconductor business,” commented Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “In particular, our laser annealing business is gaining momentum, as demonstrated by recent orders for additional annealing steps at leading logic customers. We’re also seeing traction within the memory market for advanced nodes, which represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for the Company.

“As we look ahead in 2023, we remain committed to investing in the leading edge with differentiated solutions, winning new customers, and new applications positioning Veeco for long term growth.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s second quarter 2023:

Revenue is expected in the range of $145 million to $165 million

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of $0.11 to $0.21

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.26 to $0.34



Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023

2022

Net sales $ 153,504 $ 156,426 Cost of sales 91,487 90,413 Gross profit 62,017 66,013 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 27,562 24,117 Selling, general, and administrative 22,627 22,894 Amortization of intangible assets 2,111 2,504 Other operating expense (income), net (89 ) (19 ) Total operating expenses, net 52,211 49,496 Operating income 9,806 16,517 Interest expense, net (802 ) (2,803 ) Income before income taxes 9,004 13,714 Income tax expense (benefit) 263 384 Net income $ 8,741 $ 13,330 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 50,559 49,614 Diluted 59,856 65,285





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,721 $ 154,925 Restricted cash 476 547 Short-term investments 112,170 147,488 Accounts receivable, net 120,091 124,221 Contract assets 17,727 16,507 Inventories 225,717 206,908 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,368 18,305 Total current assets 643,270 668,901 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,228 107,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,279 26,467 Intangible assets, net 50,316 23,887 Goodwill 214,964 181,943 Deferred income taxes 115,949 116,349 Other assets 3,242 3,355 Total assets $ 1,167,248 $ 1,128,183 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,973 $ 52,049 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,490 56,031 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 133,187 127,223 Income taxes payable 2,525 2,432 Current portion of long-term debt — 20,169 Total current liabilities 267,175 257,904 Deferred income taxes 6,938 1,285 Long-term debt 254,713 254,491 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,513 33,581 Other liabilities 19,350 3,098 Total liabilities 581,689 550,359 Total stockholders’ equity 585,559 577,824 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,167,248 $ 1,128,183

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2023)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Share-Based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 153,504 $ 153,504 Gross profit 62,017 1,451 232 63,700 Gross margin 40.4 % 41.5 % Operating expenses 52,211 (5,576 ) (2,111 ) (1,266 ) 43,258 Operating income 9,806 7,027 2,111 1,498 ^ 20,442 Net income 8,741 7,027 2,111 (1,006 ) ^ 16,873

___________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.





Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2023)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project $ 780 Acquisition related 718 Subtotal 1,498 Non-cash interest expense 226 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (2,730 ) Total Other $ (1,006 )

___________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.





Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2023)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 8,741 $ 16,873 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 1,277 2,354 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,018 $ 19,227 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 50,559 50,559 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 355 355 Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes — 82 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — 5,521 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1) 8,942 6,771 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 59,856 63,288 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.30

___________________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2022)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 156,426 $ 156,426 Gross profit 66,013 938 534 67,485 Gross margin 42.2 % 43.1 % Operating expenses 49,496 (3,543 ) (2,504 ) (691 ) 42,758 Operating income 16,517 4,481 2,504 1,225 ^ 24,727 Net income 13,330 4,481 2,504 1,387 ^ 21,702

___________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.





Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2022)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project $ 1,165 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 60 Subtotal 1,225 Non-cash interest expense 237 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (75 ) Total Other $ 1,387

___________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.





Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2022)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 13,330 $ 21,702 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 2,544 2,467 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,874 $ 24,169 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 49,614 49,614 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 1,208 1,208 Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes — 504 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes 5,521 5,521 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1) 8,942 6,771 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,285 63,618 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.38

___________________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2023 and 2022)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 GAAP Net income $ 8,741 $ 13,330 Share-based compensation 7,027 4,481 Amortization 2,111 2,504 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project 780 1,165 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting — 60 Acquisition related 718 — Interest (income) expense, net 802 2,803 Income tax expense (benefit) 263 384 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 20,442 $ 24,727





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2023)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending

June 30, 2023 GAAP Share-based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 145 - $ 165 $ 145 - $ 165 Gross profit 59 - 68 2 — — 61 - 70 Gross margin 41 % - 41 % 42 % - 42 % Operating expenses 51 - 53 (6 ) (2 ) — 44 - 46 Operating income (loss) 8 - 15 8 2 — 18 - 25 Net income (loss) $ 6 - $ 12 8 2 (2 ) $ 14 - $ 20 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.11 - $ 0.21 $ 0.26 - $ 0.34





Income per Diluted Common Share (Q2 2023)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2023 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 6 - $ 12 $ 14 - $ 20 Interest expense associated with convertible notes — 1 2 2 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 6 - $ 13 $ 17 - $ 22 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 51 51 51 51 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards — — — — Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — — 6 6 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1) — 9 7 7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51 60 64 64 Net income (loss) per common share: Income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.11 - $ 0.21 $ 0.26 - $ 0.34

___________________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2023)

(in millions)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2023 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 6 - $ 12 Share-based compensation 8 - 8 Amortization 2 - 2 Income tax expense (benefit) 2 - 3 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 18 - $ 25

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.