ORIC Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Initial Phase 1b data for three ongoing clinical trials expected in second half of 2023: ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma, ORIC-114 in EGFR/HER2-mutated cancers, and ORIC-944 in prostate cancer

Preclinical data for ORIC-944 and PLK4 program presented at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Cash and investments of $208.9 million expected to fund operating plan into first half of 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today reported financial results and operational updates for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We continue to execute and make strong progress in advancing our novel oncology pipeline,” said Jacob M. Chacko, MD, chief executive officer. “At the 2023 AACR meeting, we presented promising preclinical data highlighting our comprehensive biomarker strategy for ORIC-944, our allosteric PRC2 inhibitor, and preclinical data for our PLK4 program, demonstrating the potential of highly selective PLK4 inhibition as a synthetic lethal approach for TRIM37 amplified cancers. Our three clinical programs are enrolling steadily and we look forward to reporting initial clinical data from our ongoing studies in the second half of 2023.”

First Quarter 2023 and Other Recent Highlights

ORIC-533 : a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73

Enrolling a Phase 1b trial of ORIC-533 as a single-agent, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Expect to report initial Phase 1b data for ORIC-533 in the second half of 2023.

ORIC-114 : a brain penetrant, orally bioavailable, irreversible EGFR/HER2 inhibitor

Enrolling a Phase 1b trial of ORIC-114 as a single-agent, in patients with advanced solid tumors with EGFR and HER2 exon 20 alterations or HER2 amplifications, including patients with CNS metastases that are either treated or untreated but asymptomatic.

Expect to report initial Phase 1b data for ORIC-114 in the second half of 2023.

ORIC-944 : a potent and selective allosteric inhibitor of PRC2

Enrolling a Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944 as a single-agent, in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Presented preclinical data highlighting a comprehensive biomarker strategy for the ongoing Phase 1b trial in metastatic prostate cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting.

Expect to report initial Phase 1b data for ORIC-944 in the second half of 2023.



Discovery Pipeline :

Presented preclinical data confirming the therapeutic potential of highly selective PLK4 inhibition as a synthetic lethal therapy for TRIM37 amplified breast cancers at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $208.9 million as of March 31, 2023, which the company expects will be sufficient to fund its operating plan into the first half of 2025.





R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $19.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.7 million. The increase was due to a net increase in external expenses related to the advancement of product candidates and discovery programs, as well as higher personnel costs.





G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million.



About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, (2) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, and (3) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(unaudited) Assets

Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 189,629 $ 206,272 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,535 4,185 Total current assets 193,164 210,457 Long-term investments 19,309 21,951 Property and equipment, net 3,112 3,253 Other assets 11,063 11,517 Total assets $ 226,648 $ 247,178 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,930 $ 1,320 Accrued liabilities 12,937 14,068 Total current liabilities 14,867 15,388 Other long-term liabilities 8,969 9,439 Total liabilities 23,836 24,827 Total stockholders' equity 202,812 222,351 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 226,648 $ 247,178



