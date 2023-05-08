Superior Group of Companies Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

– Total Net Sales of $130.8 Million versus $143.6 million in Prior Year First Quarter –

– Net Income of $0.9 Million versus $5.2 Million in Prior Year First Quarter –

– EBITDA of $6.9 Million versus $10.0 Million in Prior Year First Quarter –

– Board of Directors Approved $0.14 Dividend for Next Quarterly Payment –

– Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2023 results.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2023, net sales of $130.8 million compared to first quarter 2022 net sales of $143.6 million. Net income of $0.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared to $5.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

“We’ve kicked off 2023 as expected with our Contact Centers segment continuing strong sales growth above 20% while soft economic conditions restrained growth at our Healthcare Apparel and Branded Products segments. During the quarter, we delivered on our commitment to drive significant free cash flow, lower working capital and reduce our net leverage position. As a result, SGC is in an attractive position to generate improved growth and profitability during the second half of the year as we indicated last quarter,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Today, we are reaffirming our full-year outlook, and as we wait for macro conditions to turn more favorable, our team remains focused on winning in the marketplace every day while optimizing our longer-term strategy to capitalize on the large and attractive end markets we serve. I also am pleased that our Board recently approved another quarterly dividend, reflecting our confidence in our continued solid performance during subdued economic times, and am excited about the many opportunities ahead of us to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

For full-year 2023, the Company continues to forecast sales to be $585 million to $595 million compared $579 million in 2022, and earnings per share to be $0.92 to $0.97 compared to $0.62 of adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 130,773 $ 143,582 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 83,665 93,801 Selling and administrative expenses 43,379 42,214 Other periodic pension costs 214 528 Interest expense 2,570 299 129,828 136,842 Income before taxes on income 945 6,740 Income tax expense 57 1,510 Net income $ 888 $ 5,230 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,882,994 15,679,027 Diluted 16,118,329 16,165,268 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.12





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,600 $ 17,722 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,346 and $7,622, respectively 94,859 104,813 Accounts receivable - other 398 3,326 Inventories 122,214 124,976 Contract assets 51,390 52,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,856 14,166 Total current assets 307,317 317,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 51,460 51,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,853 9,113 Deferred tax asset 10,704 10,718 Intangible assets, net 54,427 55,753 Other assets 12,658 11,982 Total assets $ 450,419 $ 456,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,580 $ 42,060 Other current liabilities 31,608 38,646 Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 3,750 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 806 736 Total current liabilities 86,744 85,192 Long-term debt 139,673 151,567 Long-term pension liability 13,019 12,864 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,612 2,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,468 3,936 Other long-term liabilities 8,248 8,538 Total liabilities 257,764 264,342 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,498,312 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 73,730 72,615 Retained earnings 121,572 122,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Pensions (1,072 ) (1,113 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,591 ) (1,898 ) Total shareholders’ equity 192,655 192,599 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 450,419 $ 456,941





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 888 $ 5,230 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used) in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,388 2,923 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable (97 ) 639 Share-based compensation expense 1,080 1,212 Deferred income tax provision - 46 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (563 ) 406 Change in fair value of written put options (442 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 10,150 760 Accounts receivable - other 2,928 (907 ) Contract assets 1,590 (2,969 ) Inventories 2,807 (8,713 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,403 (1,897 ) Other assets (657 ) (524 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,596 (5,744 ) Long-term pension liability 209 553 Other long-term liabilities (230 ) 258 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,050 (8,727 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,114 ) (4,188 ) Acquisition of businesses - (125 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,114 ) (4,313 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 1,000 62,858 Repayment of debt (12,938 ) (48,998 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,295 ) (1,918 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 35 196 Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares - (232 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,198 ) 11,906 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 140 514 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,878 (620 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 17,722 8,935 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 26,600 $ 8,315





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 888 $ 5,230 Interest expense 2,570 299 Income tax expense 57 1,510 Depreciation and amortization 3,388 2,923 EBITDA(1) $ 6,903 $ 9,962

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.