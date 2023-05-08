Digital Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

Boca Raton, FL, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "Digital Health") (NASDAQ: DHAC), today announced that the Company has extended the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination for an additional three months from May 8, 2023 to August 8, 2023. The extension is the second of three additional three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Company deposited the $350,000 extension fee into the Company's trust account on May 8, 2023.

About Digital Health Acquisition Corp.

About VSee Labs, Inc

About iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions, Inc.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

VSee Labs, Inc. is no-code or low-code SAAS platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. VSee’s system encapsulates more than 500 man-years of development to allow a telehealth mobile app to be created or a telehealth system to be integrated into existing hospital operations in days.

iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions, Inc. is an acute care organization, set of integrated telehealth technologies, and team of neurointensivists, neurologists, and nurses that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients 24/7 in the Neurointensive Care Unit (NICU) and ICU for stroke, brain trauma, and a wide range of neurological conditions.

Digital Health, comprised of a team of industry professionals and leaders with deep insight and relationships in healthcare, software systems, mergers and acquisitions and related fields. Digital Health was formed as a special purpose acquisition company that raised $115 million in an initial public offering in November 2021, intending to utilize the proceeds for acquiring scalable businesses in healthcare.

More information can be found at www.digitalhealthacquisition.com, www.VSee.com and www.iDocvms.com.

