Verizon customers use 42.9 TB of data at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers who attended the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix had a lot to celebrate this past weekend. With 270,000 fans attending the three-day event, about one out of three attendees used Verizon’s wireless network event to share their racing experiences quickly and reliably. Verizon customers used 42.9 TB of data over the three-day event, up 26% from last year , and the equivalent of streaming a feature length movie almost 12,000 times.



“Our 5G Ultra Wideband network is there when our customers need it and built for these types of crowded events, providing reliability and massive capacity so fans can always capture and share all of the racing action,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon. “Our engineers and technicians worked to upgrade the network and ensure our customers had the best possible experience while at the race.”

This year, Verizon also deployed a private wireless network at the track that enabled venue management solutions including ticket scanning, digital sign management, multiple point of sale terminals for various merchants, and immediate uploads for photographers covering the action.

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network provides a broadband-like connection in more than 95 stadiums and arenas in the U.S.



