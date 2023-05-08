Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Conference Call Notification for 2023 First Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company") announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern). The call can be accessed by dialing, approximately five minutes before the call:



1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or

(toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international); participant access code 515157.

The listener will be prompted to provide the Company name.

A replay will be available through May 25, 2023, at

1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or

1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 48420.

The financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after markets close.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Swiss Water’s mission is to produce amazing coffee without caffeine. To do that, it employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee, leveraging advanced scientific systems and controls to produce coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free. The Swiss Water® Process is a chemical-free water process for coffee decaffeination and is certified organic by the Organic Crop Improvement Association.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 604.420.4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com