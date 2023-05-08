Now Blooming: Wild Petals Provisions in Downtown Bend is Chock Full of Cheese and Other Delicious Entertaining and Picnic Provisions

Bend, OR, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something special has bloomed in Downtown Bend: Wild Petals Provisions has opened, bringing the community and visitors an opportunity to stock up on some of the most delicious provisions for entertaining and picnicking. Located on Brooks Alley adjacent to Drake Park, the latest Downtown retail store offers a large, curated selection of international and domestic cheeses, meats, snacking items, flowers, beer, wine, and artisanal gifts. If that’s not enough, fresh pasta, delectable locally-prepared focaccia, and sandwiches are coming soon.

Open Wednesday - Sunday, Wild Petals is a woman-owned-and-operated shop selling a prepared selection of ‘grab-and-go’ foods as well as pre-packed picnic baskets for enjoyment in the park, an afternoon float on the river, or in your backyard. In addition to a variety of hard and soft cheeses, sliced meats, olive oils, pasta, and condiments from around the world, the shop is proud to carry many locally crafted artisan food goods, flowers, tea, and gift products, including charcuterie boards, cheese knives, vases, cards, and other unique merchandise perfect for enjoying the next special occasion or a simple gathering with friends.

“The opening of Wild Petals Provisions is the culmination of a dream to bring wonderful cheese and tasty grab-and-go food provisions to Downtown Bend,” said Nancy Zadoff, owner and proprietor of Wild Petals Provisions in Bend. “My husband Paul and I are excited to welcome locals and visitors alike to stop by and join us in celebrating and supporting many local vendors and craftspeople, including women-owned and craft brands from around Bend and our beautiful state of Oregon.”

Artisans include baked goods, sandwiches, and fresh pasta by The Flourist ; honey by Broadus Bees ; aprons by Howl Goods/Alicia Renner; family-owned Manuka Manu’s supplements for mind and body; Mark McMillian’s handmade charcuterie boards; candles by Paradox from Prineville; Durant Olive Oil ; vases and blown glass by local artists, including Kristen Goldstein, Cara Naylor, Bob O’Connor, and AD Glass & Design; Woodblock bean-to-bar chocolate ; Keppinger cards, seasonal flowers by Stumpmunk Farms , and a specially curated seeds collection from Redemption Seeds.

Added Zadoff: “There’s nothing better than relaxing and enjoying life in Bend with a basket full of cheese, tasty treats, and goodies curated with all of your favorites. What’s better than good food paired with great company? We cannot wait to help our neighbors find the perfect selection of products to make the next meal or gathering memorable.”

Nancy has long had a passion for cheese, working locally at Market of Choice to understand the community’s tastes and interests. In her previous career with Nike, worked and lived around the world, where she had the good fortune to enjoy a wide array of regional cheeses. One of the things that most inspired her was the ability to taste cheeses before buying, an offer she brings to Bend in her shop.

Proud community members, the Zadoffs have added unique shop touches to surprise and delight, including a beautiful floral pergola for a fun photo opportunity made by Bend Bouquets, and comfortable human and dog “parking” out front of the shop.

Does “Wild Petals Bend” sound familiar? The Zadoffs' other passion is flowers, and the couple has a seasonal U-Pick Flower Farm in Central Oregon not too far from the store. An ideal place to source bouquets or signature blooms for a wedding or event, picking is by appointment only. The shop and the farm are also available for special events and photo shoots.

Wild Petals Provisions is located at 930 Brooks Street. Its opening coincides with the first week of the Farmer’s Market and will complement the many other fantastic stores in the Alley.