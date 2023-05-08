Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1 2023”).



Q1 2023 Highlights 1

Record quarterly net investment income of $32.7 million (up 44.2% from Q1 2022)



Record net income and comprehensive income of $18.1 million, up from $13.8 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.21, respectively.



Delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $18.3 million, or $0.22 per share (Q1 2022 – $15.2 million, $0.18 per share) representing a payout ratio of 79.1% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income which continues to be ahead of Management's target payout range.



Declared $14.5 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, reflecting an earnings per share payout ratio of 80.1% (Q1 2022 – 103.2%) on an adjusted net income basis.



Q1 2023 results were highlighted by strong interest income and a healthy mortgage portfolio. Net new mortgage fundings were $39.3 million and advances on existing mortgages were $12.8 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $61.3 million and net syndications of $37.5 million. Mortgage repayment activity slowed down in the first quarter as expected given the pick-up in Q4 of last year. Portfolio turnover was 8.4%.



At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,149.1 million (versus $1,263.3 million at Q1 2022) bearing interest at an average rate of 9.7% (versus 6.6% at Q1 2022 and 9.7% at Q4 2022) and a weighted-average LTV of 68.5% (versus 71.3% at Q1 2022 and 68.3% at Q4 2022)



A portfolio of loans were moved into Stage II in the quarter for a total of $119.0 million in carrying value. The loans were moved into Stage II due to liquidity concerns at the sponsorship level however the assets, newer build, urban multi-family assets, are considered highly attractive in the market. The Company does not expect principal losses on these loans.



Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate

68.5% weighted average loan-to-value; 92.0% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 89.0% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.



“In Q1 2023, we reported another quarter of strong financial performance, highlighted by a 44% increase in net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and 38% increase in earnings per share. Importantly, distributable income grew significantly to $18.3 million, or $0.22 per share, at a very comfortable payout ratio of 79.1%,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “Generally, the portfolio performed well in the first quarter, reflecting the ongoing focus on high-quality, income-producing assets in urban markets. In select situations, the Company's borrowers are experiencing challenges in the current macroeconomic environment, and our investment team continues to actively manage these loans. We remain confident in the quality and value of the underlying assets in each instance. While transaction activity was lighter in the first quarter, we continue to see healthy borrower demand and anticipate higher new funding activity in the coming quarters.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,149.1 $ 1,263.3 $ 1,195.8 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 59.4 $ 80.6 $ 72.9 Land Inventory $ 30.3 $ — $ 30.2 Net Investment Income $ 32.7 $ 22.7 $ 31.3 Income from Operations $ 28.3 $ 18.7 $ 25.2 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 18.1 $ 12.9 $ 14.8 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 18.0 $ 13.8 $ 14.7 Distributable and adjusted distributable income1 2 $ 18.3 $ 15.2 $ 18.4 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.5 $ 14.3 $ 14.5 $ per share Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share1 2 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable and adjusted distributable Income1 2 79.1 % 93.9 % 78.7 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 79.8 % 110.8 % 97.7 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 80.1 % 103.2 % 98.6 % Net Mortgage Investments Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 68.5 % 71.3 % 68.3 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.8 yr 1.1 yr 0.9 yr First Mortgages 92.0 % 92.5 % 92.4 % Cash-Flowing Properties 89.0 % 90.3 % 87.4 % Multi-family residential 50.8 % 55.3 % 52.5 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 88.2 % 85.6 % 88.5 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.7 % 6.6 % 9.7 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.2 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.5 % 1.2 % 1.4 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income. There are no adjustments for the periods presented.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,143,740 $ 1,189,215 Mortgage syndications 613,929 611,291 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,757,669 1,800,506 Mortgage syndication liabilities (613,929 ) (611,291 ) 1,143,740 1,189,215 Interest receivable (11,649 ) (10,812 ) Unamortized lender fees 6,153 6,801 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 10,905 10,605 Net mortgage investments $ 1,149,149 $ 1,195,809

Enhanced return portfolio

As at March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Collateralized loans, net of allowance for credit loss $ 46,367 $ 59,956 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,800 4,744 Investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Total Other Investments 59,412 72,945 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 59,412 $ 72,945





OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2023

2022

2022

Net Investment Income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 32,709 $ 22,677 $ 109,803 Total fair value gain (loss) and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 282 $ (103 ) $ 1,388 Net rental (loss) income $ (359 ) $ 382 $ (151 ) Total fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties $ 63 $ — $ (296 ) Expenses $ (4,443 ) $ (4,241 ) $ (22,592 ) Income from operations $ 28,252 $ 18,715 $ 88,152 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities $ (7,898 ) $ (3,560 ) $ (23,234 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures $ (2,250 ) $ (2,273 ) $ (9,022 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 18,104 $ 12,882 $ 55,896 Payout ratio on earnings per share 79.8 % 110.8 % 103.3 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 18,104 $ 12,882 $ 55,896 Add: net unrealized (gain) loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ (57 ) $ 946 $ 1,546 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties $ — $ — $ 95 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 18,047 $ 13,828 $ 57,537 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 80.1 % 103.2 % 100.3 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,451 $ 14,268 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,970 82,583 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.67 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.67 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.69

Refer to non-IFRS measures section.



OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2023 2022 2022 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 18,047 $ 13,828 $ 57,537 Less: amortization of lender fees (2,465 ) (2,290 ) $ (8,726 ) Add: lender fees received and receivable 1,709 2,459 $ 7,708 Add: amortization of financing costs, credit facility 253 215 $ 984 Add: amortization of financing costs, debentures 244 252 $ 1,006 Add: accretion expense, debentures 113 113 $ 454 Add: unrealized fair value loss (gain) on DSU 75 (33 ) (201 ) Add: allowance for expected credit loss 300 649 7,482 Distributable income and adjusted distributable income1 2 $ 18,276 $ 15,193 $ 66,244 Payout ratio on distributable income and adjusted distributable income1 2 79.1 % 93.9 % 87.1 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,451 $ 14,268 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,970 82,583 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share1 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.79

Refer to non-IFRS measures section, There are no adjustments to adjusted distributable income for the periods presented.

