Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teleperformance, Wheels Up, and Horizon Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Teleperformance SE (OTCBB: TLPFY), Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Teleperformance SE (OTCBB: TLPFY)

Class Period: July 29, 2020 - November 9, 2022 (For Teleperformance American Depository Receipts Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

As the Teleperformance class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teleperformance’s growth in Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, which included content moderation services, had been achieved, in part, by requiring its content moderators to engage in inappropriate, traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities; (ii) certain Teleperformance social content moderators had been trained with materials which included illicit images of child sexual exploitation; (iii) contraband images had been included in Teleperformance Daily Required Reading reports for its content moderation staff; (iv) Teleperformance had failed to safeguard child sexual abuse material and had potentially violated strict rules governing the handling of such materials, including rules relating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; (v) Teleperformance had failed to provide adequate training or emotional and psychological support to content moderators exposed to egregious materials, including those exposed to extreme graphic violence and sexual images; (vi) Teleperformance had imposed unreasonable time and performance targets that compounded the occupational trauma suffered by its content moderators; and (vii) Teleperformance had failed to implement or maintain the working conditions represented to investors, including by subjecting Teleperformance’s content moderation workers to widespread occupational trauma without psychological support, and with paltry pay, punitive salary deductions, extensive surveillance, and aggressive union-busting tactics.

On August 4, 2022, Forbes published an article entitled “TikTok Moderators Are Being Trained Using Graphic Images Of Child Sexual Abuse,” revealing that Teleperformance had subjected its workers to unconscionable working conditions, including being “shown uncensored, sexually explicit images of children.” On this news, the price of Teleperformance ADRs fell by nearly 5%.

Then, on November 9, 2022, Time reported that “Colombia’s Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into TikTok subcontractor Teleperformance, relating to alleged union-busting, traumatic working conditions and low pay.” On this news, the price of Teleperformance ADRs declined nearly 19%, further damaging investors.

For more information on the Teleperformance class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TLPFY

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)

Class Period: November 9, 2022 - March 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Wheels Up class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/UP

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

Class Period: March 9, 2022 - March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Horizon Bank class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HBNC

