Multitude Group publishes restated interim results for 2022 due to prior period adjustments and changes in presentation

Helsinki, 09 May 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces restated unaudited results for the 3 months ended 31 March 2022, ("3 Month"), the 6 months ended 30 June 2022 ("6 Month"), and the 9 months ended 30 September 2022 ("9 Month"). These restatements are required following a review of the brokerage fee treatment according to IFRS 9, the classification of cash flows on customer deposits in the consolidated statement of cash flows and the classification of loans to customers as non-current or current in the consolidated statement of financial position.

1. Brokerage fees on loans and deposits





The Group reviewed how sales and commission fees payable to third parties of specific lending products are recognised, and the pattern and method of recognition of the fees within the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Previously these costs were expensed as incurred and presented within selling and marketing expenses. Subsequent to the correction, such fees, which are transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of loans to customers and deposits from customers, are adjusted against the initial fair value of the instrument and are amortised to the statement of profit or loss over the estimated life of the related loans and deposits received applying the effective interest rate method. The impact of the correction is that the timing of the expense recognition changes, and both the interest income and fee expenses decrease within the statement of profit or loss.

Following the adjustments to the treatment of commission fees, Multitude considers its procedures on calculating interest revenue as fully compliant with the definition of effective interest rate in IFRS 9.

2. Classification of cash flows on deposits from customers to cash flows from financing activities





The Group corrected the presentation of cash flows from customer deposits in the consolidated statement of cash flows to cash flows from financing and restated the comparative period. Previously the Group classified the deposit related cash flows as part of the cash flows from its net cash flows from operating activities.

Reclassification of cash flow on deposits aims to align with the classification of interest cost on deposits in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, which is part of finance costs.

3. Classification of loans to customers as non-current or current





The Group has corrected the classification of loans to customers as current and non-current in the statement of financial position and restated the comparative financial information accordingly. Previously, the Group incorrectly classified loans to customers which did not meet the current asset criteria in IAS 1 as current assets. The correction relates solely to the presentation in the statement of financial position, and it has no impact on the results.

The impact of adjustments on the financial statement line items can be found in the table below:

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ( EUR ’000 ) 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022 Type of adjustment Interest revenue (1,720) (3,458) (5,256) 1 Selling and marketing expense 2,000 4,022 6,112 1 Profit (loss) before interests and taxes (‘EBIT’) 280 564 857 1 Finance income (cost) (231) (464) (705) 1 Income Tax Expense (7) (14) (22) 1 Profit (loss) for the year 43 85 130 1





Consolidated statement of financial position ( EUR ’000 ) 31 Mar 2022 30 Jun 2022 30 Sep 2022 Type of adjustment Assets: Non-current assets: Loans to customers 88,428 100,259 96,947 3 Current assets: Loans to customers (82,205) (93,140) (88,821) 1, 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,362) (2,207) (3,163) 1 Equity: Retained earnings 4,647 4,689 4,734 1 Liabilities: Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 215 222 230 1





Consolidated statement of cash flows ( EUR ’000 ) 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022 Type of adjustment Profit (loss) for the year 43 85 130 1 Finance costs, net 231 464 705 1 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities (273) (550) (835) 1 Deposits from customers 66,268 59,947 32,395 2 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 66,268 59,947 32,395 Deposits from customers (66,268) (59,947) (32,395) 2 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (66,268) (59,947) (32,395)

In connection to the aforementioned adjustments the Group has also restated all subsequently published interim results and balance sheets of the financial year 2022 as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ( EUR ’000 ) 31 Mar 2022 30 Jun 2022 30 Sep 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 3,240 3,099 2,933 Right-of-use assets 3,683 3,456 2,929 Intangible assets 34,832 34,593 34,094 Deferred tax assets 6,911 6,571 6,254 Loans to customers 88,428 100,259 96,947 Other non-current financial assets 6,625 16,706 16,652 Total non-current assets 143,719 164,684 159,809 Current assets: Loans to customers 383,205 384,286 395,915 Other current financial assets 11,369 15,085 28,789 Derivative financial assets 700 2,007 4,013 Current tax assets 2,347 2,081 2,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,053 161 2,614 Cash and cash equivalents 213,123 149,065 152,220 Total current assets 617,798 552,686 586,414 Total assets 761,517 717,370 746,223 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity: Share capital 40,134 40,134 40,134 Treasury shares (142) (142) (142) Retained earnings 71,752 71,669 75,259 Perpetual bonds 50,000 50,000 50,000 Unrestricted equity reserve 14,708 14,708 14,708 Translation differences (3,944) (4,794) (5,132) Other reserves 2,631 2,631 2,630 Total equity 175,139 174,206 177,457 Liabilities: Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 58,304 2,765 2,847 Deposits from customers 91,237 88,486 77,634 Lease liabilities 2,026 1,570 2,113 Deferred tax liabilities 418 417 824 Total non-current liabilities 151,985 93,238 83,418 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 84,291 97,644 95,891 Deposits from customers 326,886 335,953 374,358 Derivative financial liabilities 2,623 106 337 Lease liabilities 1,461 724 1,281 Current tax liabilities 2,081 210 23 Trade payables 3,508 3,254 2,205 Accruals and other current liabilities 13,543 12,035 11,253 Total current liabilities 434,393 449,926 485,348 Total liabilities 586,378 543,164 568,766 Total equity and liabilities 761,517 717,370 746,223





Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ( EUR ’000 ) 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022 Interest revenue 51,006 101,948 155,076 Servicing fee revenue 763 1,620 2,497 Total revenue 51,769 103,569 157,573 Operating expenses: Impairment loss on loans to customers (18,547) (37,754) (57,872) Bank and lending costs (3,815) (6,854) (10,535) Personnel expense (8,918) (17,942) (25,860) Selling and marketing expense (3,528) (6,759) (9,755) General and administrative expense (7,129) (13,549) (19,384) Depreciation and amortisation (4,073) (8,071) (12,640) Operating profit 5,759 12,640 21,528 Other income (expense) 72 (47) 151 Profit before interests and taxes ("EBIT") 5,831 12,593 21,679 Finance income (costs) (3,364) (9,574) (13,784) Profit before income taxes 2,468 3,019 7,894 Income tax expense (416) (888) (1,798) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 2,052 2,130 6,097 Loss from discontinued operations - - - Profit (loss) for the year 2,052 2,130 6,097 Earnings (loss) per share: Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 21,578 21,578 21,578 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, EUR 0.10 0.03 0.17 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations, EUR - - - Total earnings (loss) per share, EUR 0.10 0.03 0.17





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ( EUR ’000 ) 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) for the year 2,052 2,130 6,096 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 4,062 8,060 12,617 Finance costs, net 3,364 8,968 13,074 Tax on income from operations 409 874 1,776 Other adjustments (166) 280 223 Impairments on loans 18,547 38,107 57,872 Working capital changes: Increase (-) / decrease (+) in current receivables (8) (2,865) (30,568) Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities (62) (624) (6,658) Interest paid (2,953) (6,751) (9,337) Interest received 61 188 662 Income taxes paid (1,541) (2,966) (4,471) Net cash flows from operating activities before movements in loan portfolio 23,764 45,402 41,286 Movements in gross portfolio (41,609) (72,310) (83,413) Net cash flows used in operating activities (17,845) (26,908) (42,127) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (2,380) (5,753) (9,057) Purchase of investments and other assets 900 784 784 Purchase of non-current financial assets - (10,000) (10,000) Disposal of subsidiaries - (3,781) (5,584) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,480) (18,750) (23,857) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of short-term borrowings - (83,521) (85,221) Perpetual bonds interests and issuance costs (729) (1,854) (2,403) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (763) (1,120) (1,881) Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 39,400 39,400 Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 2,765 2,770 Deposits from customers (66,268) (59,947) (32,395) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (67,760) (104,277) (79,730) Cash and cash equivalents, as at 1 January 301,592 301,592 301,592 Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents (1,383) (2,592) (3,658) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (87,085) (149,935) (145,714) Cash and cash equivalents, as at end of reporting period 213,124 149,065 152,220

The restatement of operating segments for each interim result of year 2022 are shown as follows:

Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022

EUR ’000 Ferratum Sweep-Bank Capital-Box Central Total Gross interest revenue 44,204 3,406 5,448 - 53,058 Transaction costs (1,720) (280) (53) - (2,052) Interest revenue 42,485 3,126 5,395 - 51,006 Servicing fee revenue 751 13 - - 763 Total revenue 43,235 3,139 5,395 - 51,769 Share in revenue, in % 83.5% 6.1% 10.4% - 100.0% Operating expenses: Impairment loss on loans to customers (14,091) (2,077) (2,379) - (18,547) % of revenue 32.6% 66.2% 44.1% - 35.8% Bank and lending costs (3,288) (339) (188) - (3,815) Personnel expense (4,904) (2,549) (1,465) - (8,918) Selling and marketing expense (1,518) (750) (1,260) - (3,528) General and administrative expense (3,941) (2,214) (975) - (7,129) Depreciation and amortisation (3,452) (485) (136) - (4,073) Operating profit (loss) 12,041 (5,275) (1,008) - 5,759 Other income (expense), net 14 1 57 - 72 Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ("EBIT") 12,055 (5,274) (951) - 5,831 EBIT margin, in % 27.9% -168.0% -17.6% - 11.3% Allocated finance costs, net (2,463) (744) (640) (3,847) Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net 483 483 Profit before income taxes 9,593 (6,018) (1,591) 483 2,468 Profit before tax margin, in % 22.2% -191.7% -29.5% - 4.8% Loans to customers 290,905 98,386 82,342 - 471,633 Unallocated assets - - - - 291,245 Unallocated liabilities - - - - 586,163

Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022

EUR ’000 Ferratum Sweep-Bank Capital-Box Central Total Gross interest revenue 88,892 6,757 10,876 - 106,525 Transaction costs (3,458) (656) (462) - (4,577) Interest revenue 85,434 6,100 10,414 - 101,948 Servicing fee revenue 1,590 31 - - 1,620 Total revenue 87,024 6,131 10,414 - 103,569 Share in revenue, in % 84.0% 5.9% 10.1% - 100.0% Operating expenses: Impairment loss on loans to customers (29,032) (4,216) (4,506) - (37,754) % of revenue 33.4% 68.8% 43.3% - 36.5% Bank and lending costs (5,710) (688) (456) - (6,854) Personnel expense (9,969) (5,218) (2,754) - (17,942) Selling and marketing expense (4,000) (1,115) (1,644) - (6,759) General and administrative expense (7,629) (4,117) (1,803) - (13,549) Depreciation and amortisation (6,333) (1,450) (289) - (8,071) Operating profit (loss) 24,351 (10,673) (1,038) - 12,640 Other income (expense), net (40) (3) (5) - (47) Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ("EBIT") 24,311 (10,676) (1,043) - 12,593 EBIT margin, in % 27.9% -174.1% -10.0% 12.2% Allocated finance costs, net (5,166) (1,767) (1,343) - (8,276) Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net - - - (1,298) (1,298) Profit before income taxes 19,145 (12,443) (2,386) (1,298) 3,019 Profit before tax margin, in % 22.0% -203.0% -22.9% - 2.9% Loans to customers 291,334 111,154 82,058 - 484,546 Unallocated assets - - - - 23,507 Unallocated liabilities - - - - 543,312

Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022

EUR ’000 Ferratum Sweep-Bank Capital-Box Central Total Gross interest revenue 135,087 11,253 15,883 - 162,222 Transaction costs (5,256) (1,116) (775) - (7,147) Interest revenue 129,831 10,137 15,108 - 155,075 Servicing fee revenue 2,443 54 - 2,498 Total revenue 132,274 10,191 15,108 - 157,573 Share in revenue, in % 83.9% 6.5% 9.6% - 100.0% Operating expenses: Impairment loss on loans to customers (44,030) (7,980) (5,862) - (57,872) % of revenue 33.3% 78.3% 38.8% 36.7% Bank and lending costs (8,236) (1,062) (1,237) - (10,535) Personnel expense (14,476) (7,183) (4,201) - (25,860) Selling and marketing expense (5,963) (1,674) (2,118) - (9,755) General and administrative expense (10,942) (5,541) (2,900) - (19,384) Depreciation and amortisation (9,060) (3,105) (475) - (12,640) Operating profit (loss) 39,568 (16,354) (1,685) - 21,528 Other income (expense), net 128 9 14 - 151 Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ("EBIT") 39,696 (16,345) (1,671) - 21,679 EBIT margin, in % 30.0% -160.4% -11.1% - 13.8% Allocated finance costs, net (7,100) (2,601) (1,846) - (11,547) Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net - - - (2,237) (2,237) Profit before income taxes 32,595 (18,946) (3,517) (2,237) 7,894 Profit before tax margin, in % 24.6% -185.9% -23.3% - 5.0% Loans to customers 290,395 120,034 82,434 - 492,863 Unallocated assets - - - - 256,609 Unallocated liabilities - - - - 568,536

