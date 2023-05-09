Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023





Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, May 9, 2023 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (CEST). Shareholders can follow the AGM virtually via audio webcast on the Company’s website (https://www.vivoryon.com/annual-general-meeting-2023/), or attend in person at Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel, Schiphol Boulevard 101, Amsterdam 1118BG, The Netherlands.





The full agenda and all relevant documents are available on the Company’s website.





Reflecting Vivoryon’s continued progress towards becoming a late-stage clinical development company and in line with the Company’s commitment to meeting international best-practice standards for corporate governance and diversity, the agenda includes, among other items, the appointment of two new members to Vivoryon’s Non-Executive Board of Directors. The proposed appointments follow the decision of the two long-standing members Dinnies Johannes von der Osten, PhD, and Jörg Neermann, PhD, to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, as announced on May 1, 2023.





Appointment of Kugan Sathiyanandarajah as Non-Executive Director to Vivoryon’s Board of Directors:





Kugan Sathiyanandarajah joined Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR), a leading global investment firm, in 2010. As Managing Director, Private Equity, he is Head of KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth business in Europe. Mr. Sathiyanandarajah is a member of the Health Care industry team and was based in KKR’s Menlo Park (California, U.S.) office from 2019 to 2020. He has played a significant role in a number of KKR’s investments across growth equity and private equity in both Europe and the U.S., including Gamma Biosciences, Argenta, Nordic Bioscience, Biosynth Carbosynth, Alliance Pharma, LGC Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Alvogen and Galenica. He currently serves on the board of directors of Gamma Biosciences, Argenta, Nordic Bioscience, Biosynth Carbosynth and EchoNous. Prior to joining KKR, he was with Goldman Sachs, where he was a member of the UK mergers and acquisitions team. Mr. Sathiyanandarajah earned an M.A. (First Class Hons) in Physical Natural Sciences (Chemistry) from the University of Cambridge, UK.





Appointment of Professor Morten Asser Karsdal as Non-Executive Director to Vivoryon’s Board of Directors:





Professor Dr. Morten Asser Karsdal, MSc, PhD, mMBA, joined Nordic Bioscience in 2001 and rose to become CEO in 2010. He serves as Adjunct Professor, Molecular Medicine at the Southern University of Denmark. Professor Karsdal has extensive research, pharmacological and biomarker experience in the field of rheumatology (rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis), diabetes and fibrosis with more than 625 peer-reviewed publications in top journals. Professor Karsdal has spearheaded the development of FDA approved molecular diagnostics and commercialized more than 125 ELISA assays. Utilizing his broad experience in clinical trial design, clinical use of biochemical markers, and the use of biomarkers in translational science, Professor Karsdal has participated in more than 100 clinical studies, and two pivotal phase 3 clinical studies in osteoarthritis. Professor Karsdal has worked with multiple oral formulations of smaller proteins and has identified and participated in the development of treatments for fibrosis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and diabetes, from target identification, preclinical development through phase 1 to phase 3 studies.





About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer’s disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.





