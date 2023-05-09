Oslo, 9 May 2023
The distribution will be made from previously paid in capital.
Dividend amount: NOK 0.70 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 11 May 2023
Ex-date: 12 May 2023
Record date: 15 May 2023
Payment date: 30 May 2023
Date of board resolution: 8 May 2023
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
