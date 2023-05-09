AS Tallinna Vesi 2022 dividend proposal and ex-dividend date

English Estonian

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi proposes to the General Meeting of Shareholders that the profits for 2022 be distributed as follows:

to distribute €6,600 thousand of the Company’s retained earnings of €72,814 thousand as of 31/12/2022, incl. from the net profit of €8,406 thousand for the year 2022, as dividends of which €0.33 per share will be paid to the shareholders;

the rest of retained earnings shall remain undistributed;

no allocations shall be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 20 June 2023 at the closure of business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 19 June 2023. A person acquiring the shares from that day onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends for year 2022. Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 June 2023.

According to AS Tallinna Vesi's dividend policy, the Company aims to distribute 50-80% of the Company's annual profit as dividends. The proposed payout amounts to 78% of the net profit for 2022.





