Ignitis Group to present 3M 2023 results, Strategy update and Strategic plan 2023–2026 on 23 May

AB „Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) will release its results for the first three months of 2023 as well as Strategy update and Strategic plan 2023–2026 on Tuesday, 23 May 2023. It will be followed by presentation for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the presentation, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jhwy9zy7



It will be also possible to join the presentation by phone. To access the dial-in details please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the presentation starts.

All questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s investor relations, after registering for the presentation or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt