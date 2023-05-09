English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9.5.2023 09:45



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Vikström)



The managers’ transactions notification is related to a reward payment of long-term share-based incentive plan directed to the key employees of the company. The transaction was carried out by a directed share issue without payment of which the company announced in the stock exchange release on 3.5.2023.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arttu-Pekka Vikström

Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30842/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18229 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 18229 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



