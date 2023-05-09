Kubecost Announces Public Beta of Kubecost Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced a public beta of Kubecost Cloud.



Kubecost Cloud is a cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-use SaaS version of Kubecost. First announced in limited access late last year, Kubecost Cloud was built in response to customer demand for a fully-managed solution aligned to organizations’ SaaS migrations and scale. Kubecost Cloud accelerates the time-to-value for achieving real-time cost monitoring, reporting, and optimization insights. Kubecost experts host and manage customers’ Kubernetes data while handling all platform operations, including maintenance and updates.

Join the Kubecost Cloud public beta program and get started with a 30-day free trial of Kubecost Cloud here: https:// app.kubecost.com/signup

“Kubecost has always been focused on helping teams of all shapes and sizes monitor and reduce their Kubernetes spend,” said Webb Brown, co-founder and CEO of Kubecost. “As the creators of the OpenCost and Kubecost open source projects, our goal has always been to help users take advantage of these capabilities with as little friction as possible. Kubecost Cloud expands on that industry leadership by providing organizations with a fully-hosted, fully-managed SaaS platform. After a very successful limited-access period, we are excited to bring Kubecost Cloud to public beta. There is no easier way, no more comprehensive way, and no more secure way to eliminate unnecessary Kubernetes-related cloud spend.”

Kubecost Cloud public beta customers will get 30 days of Kubecost Cloud for free, in addition to the 30-day trial. They will also receive exclusive content, access to invitation-only Slack channel and meetups, and conversations with Kubecost founders and engineers to share and influence product vision and industry best practices. In addition, public beta customers will benefit from:

Engineering-focused FinOps: The FinOps Foundation 2023 State of FinOps survey shows the top challenge for FinOps practitioners is enabling engineers to take action. Kubecost has been built from the ground up to be used by developers.

The shows the top challenge for FinOps practitioners is enabling engineers to take action. Kubecost has been built from the ground up to be used by developers. Simplicity: The Kubecost team handles all operational requirements, including load balancing, scaling replicas, upgrades, and more.

The Kubecost team handles all operational requirements, including load balancing, scaling replicas, upgrades, and more. Cost-effectiveness, security, speed, and reliability: Kubecost Cloud is priced per node and built to deliver significant and lasting ROI. As a SaaS product, it will provide enterprise-grade security, performance, and reliability.



“Kubernetes is transformative for modernizing application development—but left unchecked, Kubernetes costs will become an issue sooner than later,” said Dave Smith, Director of TechOps at Ask Media Group. “Ensuring cost efficiency takes accountability, of course, but it also takes the right technology. As our Kubernetes deployments have scaled at AMG, we've wanted to ensure we weren't over-provisioning and over-spending. Kubecost has provided the necessary insights that have empowered us to make confident decisions regarding our cloud infrastructure spend. We've cut Kubernetes costs without cutting application reliability and availability. We're excited to see how Kubecost Cloud will further help us reduce our Kubernetes spend and become more efficient.”

As more organizations understand how straightforward it can be to reduce unnecessary Kubernetes spending, Kubecost is seeing accelerated growth as the leader in Kubernetes cost allocation, monitoring, insights, and governance:

OpenCost and open source community leadership: Kubecost drove the broader industry-wide initiative to launch the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project, OpenCost . Contributors to OpenCost include Adobe, Armory, AWS, D2iQ, Kubecost, Google, Grafana Labs, Microsoft, Mindcurv, New Relic, and SUSE.

Gartner Cool Vendor: Gartner recently named Kubecost a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud-Native Computing .



Kubecost continues innovating rapidly to bring customers and users new features and capabilities. In addition to today’s launch of Kubecost Cloud into public beta, other recent product releases have enhanced governance and predictive capabilities .

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers, and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.

Visit www.kubecost.com to learn more.

