Wolters Kluwer names Rimco Spanjer as Vice President and Managing Director,

Legal & Regulatory Benelux

Alphen aan den Rijn — May 9, 2023 — Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory (LR), a global leader in information, software, and services for legal professionals, today announced the appointment of Rimco Spanjer as Vice President and Managing Director of LR Benelux, effective August 1, 2023. Mr. Spanjer succeeds Bas Kniphorst, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Europe. Mr. Kniphorst joined Wolters Kluwer in 2001 and has successfully led the Benelux business over the past three years.

Mr. Spanjer joins Wolters Kluwer from Malmberg, the Dutch educational publisher, where he has served as CEO since 2019. Prior to this, he worked for Wolters Kluwer across a variety of executive leadership positions for two decades.

Martin O’Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer LR commented: “Our Benelux business unit has been at the forefront of our company’s transition to being the technology company that it is today, supporting legal professionals with the software and tools that they need to work more efficiently and make better decisions. Rimco has thorough knowledge of our company, people, products, and customers. Combined with his recent accomplishments as Malmberg’s CEO, we’re confident that he will be an asset to our division and Wolters Kluwer as a whole.”

Rimco Spanjer added: “I started my career at Wolters Kluwer more than 20 years ago, and I’m excited to rejoin the company. I’m fully committed to further developing the strong Benelux business unit that Bas has built with his excellent team within Legal & Regulatory, and to further enhancing our digital offering to customers. We will continue to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving needs in increasingly complex and fast-changing environments.”

Details about Bas Kniphorst’s new position at Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe will be announced when he commences next month.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

